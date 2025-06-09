In a chilling moment caught on camera, 9News U.S. correspondent Lauren Tomasi appeared to be struck by a rubber bullet while reporting on immigration protests in downtown Los Angeles.

Just after warning viewers that the LAPD was moving in on horseback and firing at protesters, a police officer seemingly aimed and fired at Tomasi. The bullet hit her leg, prompting a cry of pain and retreat. A bystander shouted, “You just f*****g shot the reporter!”

U.S. Correspondent Lauren Tomasi has been caught in the crossfire as the LAPD fired rubber bullets at protesters in the heart of Los Angeles. #9News



LATEST: https://t.co/l5w7JxixxB pic.twitter.com/nvQ7m9TGLj — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) June 9, 2025

9News claims Tomasi was deliberately targeted, raising serious questions about press safety and police tactics. Despite the hit, Tomasi stayed composed, assuring, “I’m good, I’m good.”