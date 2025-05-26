YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, accused of spying for Pakistan, sent to 14-day judicial custody by Hisar court

Earlier this month, YouTuber and travel blogger was arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan. The Haryana YouTuber has been accused of passing off sensitive information about India to Pakistan Intelligence.

Jyoti Malhotra was produced before a Hisar Court on Monday, May 26, where she was sent to 14 days judicial custody. It was revealed by the Police they after forensic evidence of her electronic devices, they have recovered over 12TB of digital data from her mobile phone and laptop.

The data indicated one-on-one chats with at least four individuals categorised as PIOs (Pakistani Intelligence Operatives), and suspected money trails.

Notably, earlier on Monday, an video of Scottish travel blogger Callum Mill went viral on social media, in which Malhotra could be seen walking around in Lahore with 6 armed men providing her security.