After three months of investigation, Hisar Police has filed a massive 2,500-page chargesheet against YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, better known online as Travel With Jo, accusing her of spying for Pakistan.

Malhotra, arrested in May from Hisar, allegedly maintained close contact with Pakistan High Commission official Ehsan-ur-Rahim, who was expelled from India after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor for espionage. The chargesheet claims Malhotra had been passing sensitive information for a long time, and names her links with ISI handlers Shakir, Hasan Ali, and Nasir Dhillon.

Investigators say she travelled frequently—visiting Pakistan between April and May last year, flying to China in June, and later moving on to Nepal. Notably, during an earlier trip through the Kartarpur Corridor, she interviewed Maryam Nawaz Sharif, daughter of former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif.

As per an NDTV report, sources confirmed police have “concrete evidence” of her espionage activities, though officials earlier stressed she had no direct access to classified military details during the four-day India-Pakistan conflict.