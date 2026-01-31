The name of filmmaker and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s mother, Mira Nair, has emerged in connection with the Epstein files. The fresh batch of Epstein files released by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) on Friday (30th January) reportedly contained an email mentioning the name of Mira Nair.

The email dated October 21, 2009, sent by publicist Peggy Siegel to Jeffrey Epstein, refers to an afterparty that was organised at convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell’s house. The afterparty was held for Nair’s film ‘Amelia’. The afterparty was also attended by former President Bill Clinton and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

“Just left Ghislaine’s townhouse…after party for film,” Siegel wrote in the email, describing the response to the movie as “tepid”. “Bill Clinton and Jeff Bezos were there…Jean Pigozzi, director Mira Nair…etc. The film received a tepid reaction, though women like it much more…Hillary Swank and [Richard] Gere are at a stupid party in Bloomingdale’s cheap sportswear department…very weird,” Siegel said. “Studio went for free party from store and windows for a month… Going to be in Wall Street 2 tomorrow ….more to come. xoxo Peg,” the email further read.

The recent cache of Epstein Files contains the names of many famous personalities, including Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, former US President Bill Clinton, current US President Donald Trump, and George Bush (unclear if it refers to the former US President George HW Bush. Among the documents are the testimonies of victims of sex crimes and email correspondences, revealing shocking allegations involving these famous personalities.

The Epstein Files is a compilation of thousands of pages of documents linked to the investigation into late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Department of Justice released Epstein files in December last year following months of political pressure and a legal deadline set by a new law passed by Congress.