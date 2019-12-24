On 21st December, ‘comedian’ Varun Grover posted a poem on social media to ‘resist’ the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register for Citizens (NRC) titled ‘Hum Kagaz Nahin Dikhayenge (we will not show documents)’. In his poem he said that he will not show his papers even if he is asked to. Remember, the NRC is not even out in its draft from. Hence, any of the protests and cries are based on assumptions and nothing more than speculations.

“हम काग़ज़ नहीं दिखाएँगे।” Inspired by the spirit of every protestor and India-lover. With hat-tips to Rahat Indori saab and the Bangla slogans. (There is no copyright on these words – feel free to use them, adapt, sing, modify, create.) pic.twitter.com/bJZULAAvR8 — वरुण (@varungrover) December 21, 2019

Netizens were quick to point mock Grover as the one who is being so ‘revolutionary’ that he won’t show documents, will quietly produce them when they want to go to any of the foreign country.

Varun Grover has previously been accused of sexual harassment in the MeToo movement which hit India last year. However, he had categorically denied the charges.

He was also suggested that he should walk the talk and destroy the documents he has of his identity if he so much believes in what he just said.

भाई,अगर सही में क्रांतिकारी हो तो पहले खुद के काग़ज़ (पासपोर्ट,आधार कार्ड,वोटर ID कार्ड,Driving Licence, Birth Certificate,Insurance/ज़मीन/जायदाद के काग़ज़)जला दो। फिर भड़काना और गाना गाना क़ि “हम काग़ज़ नहीं दिखायेंगे”🤗

This is how #UrbanNaxals brainwashing innocent Citizens ! https://t.co/zXA2HNsgbZ — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) December 22, 2019

Netizens also pointed out how the ‘revolutionaries’ also ask for valid ID proof when they have their own shows.

“हम काग़ज़ नहीं दिखाएँगे।” but please bring a valid ID Proof, if you want to attend our concerts;) https://t.co/mD9zuHfXtF pic.twitter.com/JImcQBveJx — Rohit Gupta (@guptarohit93) December 23, 2019

Perhaps these are the ones who they call ‘kagaz ke sher (paper tigers)’ are. The one who likes to appear powerful, but when it comes to actually following through, will backtrack.