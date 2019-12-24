Tuesday, December 24, 2019
“Hum kagaz nahin dikhayenge, but please bring valid ID proof to attend our concert”: Netizens mock #MeToo accused ‘comedian’ Varun Grover’s anti-NRC poem

Perhaps these are the ones who they call 'kagaz ke sher (paper tigers)' are. The one who likes to appear powerful, but when it comes to actually following through, will backtrack.

OpIndia Staff
'Comedian' Varun Grover (left), 'Kagaz ka Sher (paper tiger)' (right)
On 21st December, ‘comedian’ Varun Grover posted a poem on social media to ‘resist’ the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register for Citizens (NRC) titled ‘Hum Kagaz Nahin Dikhayenge (we will not show documents)’. In his poem he said that he will not show his papers even if he is asked to. Remember, the NRC is not even out in its draft from. Hence, any of the protests and cries are based on assumptions and nothing more than speculations.

Netizens were quick to point mock Grover as the one who is being so ‘revolutionary’ that he won’t show documents, will quietly produce them when they want to go to any of the foreign country.

Varun Grover has previously been accused of sexual harassment in the MeToo movement which hit India last year. However, he had categorically denied the charges.

He was also suggested that he should walk the talk and destroy the documents he has of his identity if he so much believes in what he just said.

Netizens also pointed out how the ‘revolutionaries’ also ask for valid ID proof when they have their own shows.

Perhaps these are the ones who they call 'kagaz ke sher (paper tigers)' are. The one who likes to appear powerful, but when it comes to actually following through, will backtrack.

