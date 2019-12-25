Wednesday, December 25, 2019
IIT Bombay students march in support of CAA, rue misinformation against the act and politicisation of educational campuses

Following the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act, a deluge of misinformation had led to nation-wide protests which quickly turned violent especially in educational institutes like Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia and Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Muslim University.

OpIndia Staff
IIT Bombay march in support of Citizenship Amendment Act
IIT Bombay students on Tuesday took out a march in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

IIT Bombay march in support of Citizenship Amendment Act

The students at the premier institute welcomed the persecuted religious minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. “IITB students stand against the violence and politicisation of educational campuses for fuelling protests mainly in JMI and AMU. IIT B Students stand against spread of misinformation on CAA,” the banners held by IIT Bombay students read.

IIT Bombay students also urged the protestors to go and read the Act to form an opinion. As quoted by Mumbai Mirror, one student, Narayana Eeti said that the CAA is not discriminatory and does not go against Indian ethos as it pertains to only three neighbouring Islamic countries.

Following the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act, a deluge of misinformation had led to nation-wide protests which quickly turned violent especially in educational institutes like Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia and Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh Muslim University. The protesting mob took to violence and also pelted stones at police force and other security agencies. The police had to use force to control the mob including lathicharge and teargas.

