Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Aligarh Police puts an end to rumours, says no stun grenades were used on violent protestors at AMU

Aligarh SSP Akash Kulhari has now clarified that no lethal arms were used to control the mob violence that broke out at AMU during the anti-CAA protests.

OpIndia Staff
DU Professor Nandini Sundar (left) pro-Aurangzeb 'historian' Audrey Truschke (right) were at the forefront of spreading news that police had used stun grenades on AMU students
It all started when Delhi University professor Nandini Sundar tweeted on 19th December, 2019 that ‘stun grenades’ were used on protesting AMU ‘students’ because of which two students lost their hands.

Similar such ‘stun grenade’ usage appeared in leftist rag The Telegraph India which claimed that a report prepared by Jamia Millia Students who went to AMU to ‘fact-find’ on what transpired the previous night in violence, mentioned usage of ‘stun grenades’. Again, these were not official reports. Either Jamia Millia ‘students’ who surprisingly double up as investigators have reported or Sundar. Sundar, wife of The Wire Founding Editor Siddharth Varadarajan, is also accused of helping Maoists.

Read: Meet Nandini Sundar, the DU professor who is accused of having blood of adivasis on her hand

Sundar’s claims were then repeated by pro-Aurangzeb ‘historian’, Audrey Truschke.

Amongst other people, she was also called out by Aligarh Police which denied such allegations.

However, by then the propaganda has now spread far and wide.

Aligarh SSP Akash Kulhari has now clarified that no lethal arms were used to control the mob violence that broke out at AMU during the anti-CAA protests. He stated that he is ready to face an inquiry over social media allegations that stun grenades were used by police during the protests.

