Amidst the anti-CAA violence that gripped several parts of north India, especially left-leaning universities, there were allegations raised against the police of barging into the University by breaking down the college gate. However, the UP Police denied those allegations saying they did not break the University’s gate.

Now, the UP Police have released a video that vindicates their stance. In the video, it can be seen that the gate of Aligarh University was broken down by the agitating students from the inside.

Students by thousands rhythmically pushed at the gate of the University in an attempt to break loose the gate while the police officials outside the University feverishly tried to barricade the gate. The gate eventually broke down and many rioters forcibly came out charging at the police personnel deployed outside the University.

The UP police had earlier shared a video in which they are seen appealing to the protestors for maintaining order and warning them against the unlawful gathering. Some policeman were injured from stone-pelting by the violent protestors after which the police had to resort to firing tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

The video shows that a mob of frenzied protestors broke the AMU gate and charged at the police officials after which the UP Police initiated its action against the protesting hoodlums.

In fact, yesterday the AMU students shamelessly demanded compensation from UP CM Yogi Adityanath for property loss due to police action against them when in the video released by the UP police it can be clearly seen that it was the students who had caused damage to the college property and forced the UP police to take action against them.

A campaign to malign the Aligarh police was diligently put into motion as allegations of them using stun grenade against students also started floating. However, putting an end to such unfounded rumours, the Aligarh police refuted of having used stun grenades against the anti-CAA rioters in AMU.