Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Watch: Delhi Police Joint Commissioner appeals to Jamia students requesting them to not pelt stones, throw bottles at police

In another clip he could be heard saying that the police force is being continuously attacked by stones, bottles, tubelights but they are there for the safety and security of the students.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi Police outside Jamia Millia Islamia campus (image: Hindustan Times)
Times of India journalist Raj Shekhar Jha tweeted a video clip of Delhi Police’s Joint Commissioner Devesh Shrivastav appealing to students inside Jamia Millia Islamia campus to not throw bottles and pelt stones on the police force.

In the video one can hear him refer to the students inside Jamia as ‘beta’ and ‘bachcho’ (Hindi for children). He informs them he is outside gate no. 7 and requested the ‘bachcho’ to not pelt stones and throw bottles at the police force. He then said how it is not right to throw stones at them like this. He appealed to the students to stay inside the campus and not come out.

Read: Barkha Dutt’s ‘shero’ Ladeeda gave call for Jihad, Aysha Renna called India fascist for executing terrorist Yakub Memon

After the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed, few protests broke out of which some turned violent too quickly. After West Bengal, the protests reached Delhi’s Jamia Nagar where mischief mongers set buses on fire and resorted to violence. Police had to use force to control the situation.

