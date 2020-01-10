Here are 10 incidents in last three months when journalists were attacked at ‘tolerant and secular’ gatherings

Left-wing cadres and Muslim mobs have attacked journalists several times, especially the ground reporters ever since the sinister propaganda of these so-called ‘liberal-secular’ brigade was exposed by these scribes.

Aided and inspired by few ‘journalists’ close to the Congress ecosystem, who often term the media in the country, that does not agree with them, as ‘Godi media’ in a reference to attack them by falsely insinuating that they are close to the Modi government, the left-wing cadres have joined hands with Muslim mobs to unleash violence in the name of fighting the ‘biased-media’.

There have been several cases of mobs especially controlled by either left-wing forces or the opposition parties targetting media professionals to silence them from exposing sinister agenda peddled by the left-wing forces and opposition parties.

Here is a list of attacks on journalists by ‘secular-liberal’ opposition voices of the country:

Deepak Chaurasia attacked by a mob at Shaheen Bagh

Consulting Editor of News Nation Deepak Chaurasia was attacked by a mob at Shaheen Bagh on Friday during their so-called ‘protest’ against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The mob protesting at Shaheen Bagh heckled the senior journalist and eventually, Chaurasia was manhandled as he reported from the venue. The mob, who were angry on Chaurasia for reporting the truth, tried to forcefully stop him from doing so. The video journalist accompanying Chaurasia was attacked as well and the camera was destroyed.

Attack on ANI reporter Ujjwal Roy and Sarabjeet Singh by Jamia Millia Islamia Mob

ANI reporter Ujjwal Roy and Cameraperson Sarabjeet Singh were injured by the Muslim mob at Jamia Millia University campus near the university gate-1 during the anti-CAA riots in December. The mob who had gathered there to cover the protests had assaulted the two scribes in Delhi.

Asianet News Journalists attacked by Jamia Millia university mobs

Two journalists – Dinesh R and Wasim Sayeed of Asianet News, a prominent Malayalam news channel, were also attacked during the coverage of the protests by the mobs at Jamia Millia University. Wasim was seriously injured during stone-pelting and had to a hospital thereafter.

Republic correspondent Piyush Mishra abused and assaulted by a former journalist

Republic correspondent Piyush Mishra had shared a video where he was assaulted, heckled and abused by the protesting mob in the JNU campus. Mishra stated that the incident happened in the presence of Delhi police personnel.

As Mishra was reporting from JNU, Abhimanyu had heckled and pushed Mishra away. Later, Abhimanyu had threatened and abused him.

This is how a JNU protestor misbehaved, abused and heckled me while I was reporting outside JNU and that also in presence of massive @DelhiPolice personnel. No police personnel stopped these goons. Expect an unexpected condemnation by @IndEditorsGuild #JNUViolence pic.twitter.com/cS1v6RTryP — Piyush Mishra (@Piyush_mi) January 5, 2020

Shockingly, the goon who had attacked the Republic TV journalist was Abhimanyu Singh alias Abhimanyu Kumar works with an online portal, ‘Youth Ki Awaaz’. Singh is a journalist who has previously worked with The Hindu and The Sunday Guardian.

ABP News journalist molested by Muslim mobs of Jamia Millia Islamia

Pratima Mishra, a journalist from ABP News was heckled and molested by a mob near Jamia Millia during the anti-CAA riots that was unleashed in December in Delhi.

The mob surrounded the lady reporter, tried to molest her and started shouting slogans as she questioned whether the anti-CAA protestors were peaceful or not. The angry mob also attacked the cameraman and abused them by saying ABP news was sold as it does not show the truth.

Muslim mobs attack and vandalise OB vans in Lucknow belonging to media houses

The Muslim mobs in Lucknow had attacked a television channel’s OB Van during the anti-CAA protests in the middle of Parivartan Chowk, Lucknow following which police used lathi-charge.

The protest has turned violent as the ground situation in Lucknow has turned violent. The ‘protestors’ had blocked the roads leading to Lucknow’s Press Club where several media crew were stationed.

Zee News lady reporter heckled and abused by JNU ‘students’

In November, the “students” from Jawaharlal University (JNU), who were ‘protesting’ against the hike in hostel price had manhandled Zee News reporters and making lewd remarks against a lady reporter.

At the beginning of the video, one can be lewd ‘students’ remarking to other students to let the reporter be so they can ‘maza lo’. When the reporter questions one the students, he says that if she stays, then “hum baitha ke mazaa lenge”. Then, amidst chants of “Zee News murdabad” and “Hindi media murdabad”, rather middle-aged students can be seen manhandling the reporter.

Then one can see students demanding that the cameras be shut off. The ‘students’ told the reporter to get out. After that, ‘students’, even joined by women, started chanting ‘bhaag Zee News bhaag’.

Republic TV reporter attacked by JNU left-wing mobs, colluded by India Today scribe

On November 19t 2019, Republic TV journalist was heckled by left-wing students inside the JNU campus led by JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh.

According to the Republic TV journalists’ own account, as was telecast on Republic TV, the question that they had asked JNUSU was whether blocking an Ambulance is the right form of protest. To this, the answer was mindless hackling and abuse.

Shockingly, Along with JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and other JNUSU students, India Today journalist – Tanushree Pandey was also seen heckling the Republic TV reporters for asking pointed questions to the students during a press conference.

Republic TV reporter and cameraman heckled by Congress workers at Anti-CAA protests

On December 21 in Patna, Republic TV’s reporter Prakash Singh was heckled and then later manhandled by Congress leader Ashutosh Sharma and his supporters while protesting against the amended Citizenship Act in Patna.

The visuals had emerged showing that the Republic TV reporter in a heated discussion with a protestor blocking the reporter from reporting on the protest. Later it was seen that the reporter is being pushed by the crowd of protestors from the venue shouting ‘Go away from here’. The crew’s cameraman was also pushed away from the area by the same supporters.

Republic TV, India Today journalists attacked by TMC workers in West Bengal

In the run-up to 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Republic TV journalist Shantashree, who was reporting from Asansol along with their video journalist was attacked by the TMC goons with lathis and broke the window of car they were travelling.

#May23WithArnab | Republic TV crew attacked in Asansol, West Bengal for exposing law and order. Tune in to watch here – https://t.co/LGCyJUEBn5 pic.twitter.com/35MQccngEj — Republic (@republic) April 29, 2019

India Today’s crew was also allegedly attacked by TMC goons and their journalist Manogya Loiwal manhandled.

Despite countless times when journalists were attacked across the country during the violence unleashed by the left-wing forces and Islamic mobs, neither senior ‘journalists’ who often have a viewpoint on every single issue nor the Editors’ Guild of India has stood in the support of their fellow colleagues.

It is rather unsurprising to see the “secular-liberal” media not standing up for their colleagues despite suffering severe attacks as the latter have exposed their sinister propaganda sponsored by the opposition parties and certain anti-government forces outside the country.