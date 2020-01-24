Consulting Editor of News Nation Deepak Chaurasia was today attacked at Shaheen Bagh by people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Sharing a video from his ordeal on social media, he said, “We are hearing that the constitution is in danger, we are hearing that the fight is to save democracy! When I reached Shaheen Bagh to show the same voice to the country, there was nothing less than mob lynching!”

As per News Nation, the people protesting at Shaheen Bagh started heckling the senior journalist and eventually, Chaurasia was manhandled when he was reporting from the venue. The mob did this to stop him from reporting about the ongoing protests against the CAA. The video journalist accompanying Chaurasia was attacked as well and the camera was destroyed. According to him, there was no policeman at the site to protect him. A complaint has been filed by the matter and DCP South East Delhi Chinmay Biswal has promised action against the perpetrators once they have been identified.

Only a couple of days ago, Deepak Chaurasia was abused by CPI leader Ameer Haider Zaidi in the vilest of language. Zaidi had claimed that he conducts debates only to insults Muslims and called him a ‘bh*dwa patrakar’ (pimp journalist).

On the day of the 30th anniversary of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus, the protesters at Shaheen Bagh had clashed with Kashmiri Pandits. Hinduphobic posters have also been spotted at these protests against the CAA. Shaheen Bagh is the same place where chants of ‘Jinnah Wali Azadi‘ were raised by the anti-CAA protesters. At the same protests, children were used in order to peddle a nefarious agenda. These children were raising extremely disturbing slogans and they appeared to be indoctrinated into a cult of hatred. Despite all of this, certain people have found these protests ‘too Indian’.