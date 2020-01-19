Sunday, January 19, 2020
Muslim dominated Malerkotla sits on Dharna to support anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh where ‘Jinnah wali Azadi’ slogans were raised

Nadim Anwar Khan, convenor of the joint action committee of the morcha said that over 70 organisations have joined hands for the pakka morcha at Sirhindi Gate.

OpIndia Staff
Muslim dominated Malerkotla sits on Dharna to support anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh where ‘Jinnah wali Azadi’ slogans were raised
People at Malerkotla express solidarity with controversial Shaheen Bagh protests
The anti-CAA protests, especially the Shaheen Bagh ‘protests’ where slogans like ‘Jinnah Wali Azadi’ slogans were chanted, have been turning increasingly communal as the anti-Hindu propaganda of the protestors is finding resonance in Muslim-majority cities.

In one similar protest in the Muslim-dominated city of Malerkotla, people have come together to express solidarity with Shaheen Bagh ‘protestors’ and have been sitting on a ‘Dharna’ against the CAA for the past two weeks near Sirhindi Gate.

According to Census 2011 data, Muslims form nearly 69% of the city’s population.

On Saturday, hundreds of women from the town along with ‘protestors’ from Delhi took out a march from Sirhindi Gate to Kamal Cinema. The protest march was organised by Samvidhan Bachao Sangharsh Committee.

Read: 19th Jan: On a day Kashmiri Pandits were driven out of Kashmir by Islamists, Shaheen Bagh protestors to ‘celebrate resistance’

Nadim Anwar Khan, convenor of the joint action committee of the morcha said that over 70 organisations have joined hands for the pakka morcha at Sirhindi Gate. Khan said, “No doubt Punjab has passed a resolution against the CAA in Vidhan Sabha, but we will continue protesting against it till the Centre does not recall it,” Khan said.

The protest march was led by Delhi University law student Swati, and activists Bibi Zulekha and Harsharan Kaur. “As of now, it is a leader-less campaign. But people from all walks of lives are joining our pakka morcha every day,” Khan added.

Read: Latest poster from Shaheen Bagh confirms that CAA ‘protests’ is about Islamist supremacy and Hinduphobia: Here is why

Following the failure of violent protests perpetrated by the Muslim mobs on the streets of Delhi and Jamia Millia Islamia University, few women belonging to Muslim community sat on a protest at Shaheen Bagh and blocked bus stop and a highway causing severe problems to the public of Delhi. They have been frequently joined by media persons and various Congress leaders who have stood in solidarity with the protesting women.

It is pertinent to note that the Shaheen Bagh protests, which were actually passed as an organic protest in a bid to ‘save the constitution’ have turned blatantly communal. It was earlier reported how protestors chanted slogans of “Jinnah Wali Azadi”, exposing the claims of “liberal-secular” media, who had earlier passed of these protests as peaceful.

Later, another Hinduphobic poster came up at the protest site in which the Hindu Swastika was depicted wrongfully and shown crushed by Hindu women in Burkha.

Read: Journalists lay the groundwork for ‘tactical retreat’ of Shaheen Bagh protests: Here are the possible reasons

Addition to that, the protestors have blocked the roads illegally near Shaheen Bagh from past many days as a mark of protest against the CAA causing huge traffic jams in and around Delhi. In order to ease the flow of traffic and prevent any future violent riots at Shaheen Bagh, the Delhi police are taking necessary steps and have urged the protestors to leave the place.

Last week, the residents of  Sarita Vihar in New Delhi held a protest on Sunday demanding the removal of barricades and blockage on road number 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj, in order to ease traffic movement. The blockage of roads and bus stop is causing huge convenience to the local residents and had urged the Delhi police to clear the roads.

