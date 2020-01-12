Sunday, January 12, 2020
Home News Reports Watch: Protests held in Delhi’s Sarita Vihar demanding opening of road blocked by Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protests”
News Reports

Watch: Protests held in Delhi’s Sarita Vihar demanding opening of road blocked by Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protests”

Just few days back, at the peaceful protests of Shaheen Bagh, slogans of "Jinnah Wali Azadi" were also shouted by the protestors exposing the claims of "liberal-secular" media, who had earlier passed of these protests as peaceful. 

OpIndia Staff
Residents protests against blocking of highway by protestors at Shaheen Bagh, Delhi
Engagements16

The residents of  Sarita Vihar in New Delhi held a protest on Sunday demanding the removal of barricades and blockage on road number 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj, in order to ease traffic movement.

The road has been illegally blocked by ‘protestors’ near Shaheen Bagh from past many days as a mark of protest against the CAA.

The residents of Sarita Vihar urged Delhi Police to go ahead and remove blockade and said that they’re supporting them in the action.

- Ad - - article resumes -

“Delhi Police, you open the roads, we are with you,” the crowd chanted.

Following the failure of violent protests perpetrated by the Muslim mobs on the streets of Delhi and Jamia Millia Islamia University, few women belonging to Muslim community sat on a protest at Shaheen Bagh and blocked bus stop and a highway causing severe problems to the public of Delhi.

Initially, these protests were passed off as ‘organic protests in a bid to ‘save the constitution’. However, the masks began to fall off as it was revealed that it was all staged. We had reported on how this was a carefully crafted plan to humanise the violent protestors as a conversation in a WhatsApp group of JNU students right after the Ayodhya verdict gave a clearer picture of how the Shaheen Bagh ‘organic’ protests blocking the highway was culminated.

Just a few days back, at the peaceful protests of Shaheen Bagh, slogans of “Jinnah Wali Azadi” were also shouted by the protestors exposing the claims of “liberal-secular” media, who had earlier passed of these protests as peaceful.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:shaheen bagh protests, shaheen bagh road block, kalindi kunj road block

Big Story

India Today ‘journalist’ fails to comprehend science and tech, spreads false propaganda on JNU servers

OpIndia Staff -
JNU violence: Claims surface of JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh directing masked mob to attack, video goes viral
The 'journalist' who seems to have no idea regarding how the system of email works implied that if emails could be sent from these servers, how could someone claim that servers have been damaged by left-wing students.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

India Today sting on JNU violence: How Rahul Kanwal passed off a JNUSU activist as an ABVP member

India Today sting on JNU violence: Here is how Rahul Kanwal passed off a JNUSU activist as an ABVP member

Nupur J Sharma -
Aishe Ghosh JNU

Fact Check: Did JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh appear with the plaster on right hand and left hand at different occasions?

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai

Rajdeep Sardesai issued an unconditional apology to an IPS officer in November 2019 for spreading fake news in 2007

OpIndia Staff -
Reviews: Hinduphobic portals go mental as Tanhaji wows the audience with visual grandeur and cultural pride

Tanhaji reviews: Hinduphobic portals go mental as the movie wows the audience with visual grandeur and cultural pride

OpIndia Staff -
No connection to ABVP, was only boasting: India Today JNU sting disintegrates further, student touted as 'ABVP activist' retracts

No connection to ABVP, was only boasting: India Today JNU sting disintegrates further, student touted as ‘ABVP activist’ retracts

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Court orders Chhapaak director to give due credit to victim's lawyer

The real story of Chhapaak: When 32-year-old Naeem threw acid on 15-year-old Laxmi’s face because she refused his marriage proposal

OpIndia Staff -

The opening day numbers are out: Here is how Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji trumped Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kanwal

Rahul Kanwal exposes himself further, claims Akshat is ABVP even as video of JNU violence shows him with Left during assault on ABVP activists

OpIndia Staff -
'Jinnah wali Azadi' slogans raised at Shaheen Bagh: The truth face of anti-CAA protests and what these slogans mean

‘Jinnah wali Azadi’ slogans raised at Shaheen Bagh: The true face of anti-CAA protests and what these slogans mean

OpIndia Staff -
aaj tak

India Today issues clarification on old date seen in JNU sting video, stays mum on JNUSU activist being passed off as ABVP member

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

204,054FansLike
218,170FollowersFollow
154,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com