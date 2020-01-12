Watch: Protests held in Delhi’s Sarita Vihar demanding opening of road blocked by Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protests”

The residents of Sarita Vihar in New Delhi held a protest on Sunday demanding the removal of barricades and blockage on road number 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj, in order to ease traffic movement.

The road has been illegally blocked by ‘protestors’ near Shaheen Bagh from past many days as a mark of protest against the CAA.

Delhi: Protest held in Sarita Vihar demanding removal of barricades and blockage on road no. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj, in order to ease traffic movement. The road is closed for past many days due to ongoing anti CAA/NRC demonstration in Shaheen Bagh. pic.twitter.com/x1RKS1mfp6 — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2020

The residents of Sarita Vihar urged Delhi Police to go ahead and remove blockade and said that they’re supporting them in the action.

Delhi police tum rasta kholo, hum tunhare sath hai. #SaritaViharProtest pic.twitter.com/KltB6mCEGC — Sajal Bhateja (@SajalBhateja) January 12, 2020

“Delhi Police, you open the roads, we are with you,” the crowd chanted.

Following the failure of violent protests perpetrated by the Muslim mobs on the streets of Delhi and Jamia Millia Islamia University, few women belonging to Muslim community sat on a protest at Shaheen Bagh and blocked bus stop and a highway causing severe problems to the public of Delhi.

Initially, these protests were passed off as ‘organic protests in a bid to ‘save the constitution’. However, the masks began to fall off as it was revealed that it was all staged. We had reported on how this was a carefully crafted plan to humanise the violent protestors as a conversation in a WhatsApp group of JNU students right after the Ayodhya verdict gave a clearer picture of how the Shaheen Bagh ‘organic’ protests blocking the highway was culminated.

Just a few days back, at the peaceful protests of Shaheen Bagh, slogans of “Jinnah Wali Azadi” were also shouted by the protestors exposing the claims of “liberal-secular” media, who had earlier passed of these protests as peaceful.