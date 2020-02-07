Donald Trump Jr. shares meme video of Trump dancing to a song from Bajirao Mastani

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr., shared a meme video wherein the American president Donald Trump could be seen dancing to the song “Malhar” from the 2015 movie, Bajirao Mastani. Trump’s face was superimposed on Ranveer Singh’s face and the President could be breaking into dance moves.

The caption read, “We won. You lost. Get the hell over it.”

Through this 47-second long video, Donald Trump Jr. took a jibe at the Democratic Party after it failed to impeach his father at the US senate. The video also carried the message, “Trump entering White House after being found innocent and fully exonerated forever”.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The video in question first surfaced on Twitter in February 2019, post which it went viral in India. It is now back in the limelight after the President’s eldest son shared it on his official Facebook page.

Read: Media selectively quotes Donald Trump Jr. to project him as a hypocrite romanticising poverty in India

The 73-year-old Donald Trump became the 3rd President to be impeached by the US House of Representatives. When the impeachment trial took place at the US Senate, Trump was backed by fellow Republicans on Wednesday. As such, he will now stay in office for the remainder of his term. The Presidential elections are scheduled for November 2020, beginning with the Iowa Caucuses.

Trump was facing impeachment charges on two Articles – obstruction of Congress and abuse of power. Democratic party member and the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi was not impressed after Trump was acquitted. She suffered a meltdown during the President’s State of the Union Speech.