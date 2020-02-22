Sunday, February 23, 2020
Home News Reports Bollywood lyricist Hussain Haidry incites violence, urges people to ‘show courage’ and beat up ‘upper caste’ Hindus with 'chappal'
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media

Bollywood lyricist Hussain Haidry incites violence, urges people to ‘show courage’ and beat up ‘upper caste’ Hindus with ‘chappal’

The intense Hinduphobia and anti-Modi sentiments burgeoning amongst the ultra-left wing liberals, deliberate them to speak the most obnoxious things against the Hindus, the government and the country as a whole

OpIndia Staff
Writer-poet-lyricist Hussain Haidry (courtesy: My Words & Thoughts)
Engagements1842

The intense Hinduphobia and anti-Modi, anti-India sentiments burgeoning amongst the ultra-left wing liberals, make them speak the most obnoxious things against the Hindus, the government and the country as a whole. Compelled by his hate for Modi, one such extremist named Hussain Haidry, who incidentally is also a writer and poet, was again caught spewing venom against Hindus.

The Bollywood lyricist took to social media to incite violence by urging people to ‘show’ courage’ and ‘beat up’ the ‘upper caste’ Hindus, who according to him are instrumental in ruining the country. He asks his people to go to each and every household in their respective colonies and hit all those voting for the BJP with chappals (slippers).

He says all the upper caste Hindu’s can only preach, but they are actually good for nothing. They can only destroy the country, said the writer.

- Ad - - article resumes -

In a subsequent Tweet, Hussain Haidry wrote in support of the AIMIM leader Waris Pathan, who was booked for his grossly Hinduphobic speech delivered in an Anti-CAA rally in Kalaburagi, Karnataka. It’s hilarious how Haidry for this incident also holds the Hindus accountable.

Read- Writer of Karan Johar’s next movie Takht, Hussain Haidry, turns out to be an Islamist: Read how

He Tweeted: “UC Hindus have the gall and the utter lack of shame in criticising Waris Pathan over and over again when the party they’ve softly or directly given power to is openly genocidal”.

“I mean for god’s sake, Hindus should just stop chewing the criticism of a Muslim leader’s speech that is instigating when leaders of their regime are giving mass murder calls everyday. These genocidal maniacs have not hijacked power. They have been voted into it”, the writer continued to spew venom against the government.

It’s shocking how on one hand, he says he too believes that what Waris Pathan said was extremely hateful and unacceptable yet he wants the Hindus not to react. Probably the poet wants to say that his community can say or do what they want against the Hindus but the Hindu community should keep mum and just keep tolerating their bullshit.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Poetic justice? Sharjeel Imam passes through the very Chicken’s Neck he wanted to cut off, lodged in an Assam jail

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam handed over to Assam Police, brought to Guwahati
Imam was handed over to the Assam police on Wednesday by Delhi's Patiala House Court.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Gujarat gears up for Namaste Trump event on February 24th

Namaste Trump: India prepping up for US President Donald Trump’s maiden trip next week

OpIndia Staff -

Ex Mumbai cop Rakesh Maria had asked Mahesh Bhatt to inform Gulshan Kumar about assassination plot before the murder

OpIndia Staff -
No plans of any gold amnesty scheme, clarifies government

Uttar Pradesh: 3350 tonnes gold deposit- 5 times India’s current gold reserves, found in Sonbhadra, state govt to begin auction process soon

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar demands stopping of further episodes of Sambhaji series claiming it has a potential of causing social discord

Shiv Sena leader demands ban on Sambhaji inspired TV series as Aurangzeb’s atrocities may ‘increase communal tension’

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh

Shaheen Bagh Islamists put seven conditions to SC-appointed interlocutors to end their illegal occupation of public road: Here is what they are

OpIndia Staff -
GSI gold clarification

Geological Survey of India issues clarification on Sonbhadra gold discovery, says estimated reserve is 160 kg, not 3350 tonnes as reported by media

OpIndia Staff -

Is Quaden Bayles, the kid in the viral video who got bullied in school, actually an 18-year-old actor? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -

Speaking of gold, here is when superstitious UPA sarkar went digging, guided by a Godman’s dream

Abhishek Banerjee -
Shaheen Bagh: 2 Saharanpur teachers suspended, post viral Anti-CAA rant

Watch: Muslim teacher from Saharanpur goes on a toxic rant at Shaheen Bagh, gets suspended by school authorities

OpIndia Staff -
Meet Shweta Sanger, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

Meet Shweta Sengar, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,476FansLike
236,241FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com