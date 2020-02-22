The intense Hinduphobia and anti-Modi, anti-India sentiments burgeoning amongst the ultra-left wing liberals, make them speak the most obnoxious things against the Hindus, the government and the country as a whole. Compelled by his hate for Modi, one such extremist named Hussain Haidry, who incidentally is also a writer and poet, was again caught spewing venom against Hindus.

The Bollywood lyricist took to social media to incite violence by urging people to ‘show’ courage’ and ‘beat up’ the ‘upper caste’ Hindus, who according to him are instrumental in ruining the country. He asks his people to go to each and every household in their respective colonies and hit all those voting for the BJP with chappals (slippers).

He says all the upper caste Hindu’s can only preach, but they are actually good for nothing. They can only destroy the country, said the writer.

UC Hindu poore desh ka satyanaash karke baithe hai. Par gyaan baantne mein, bhaasha ke shringaar sikhaane mein, shaaleenta ka paath padhaane mein sab ek number hai. Apni coloniyon mein ghar-ghar jaao, aur chappal maar ke bolo BJP ko vote naa kare. Himmat dikhaao, bakaiti nahin. — Hussain Haidry | حسین حیدری 🇮🇳 (@hussainhaidry) February 22, 2020

In a subsequent Tweet, Hussain Haidry wrote in support of the AIMIM leader Waris Pathan, who was booked for his grossly Hinduphobic speech delivered in an Anti-CAA rally in Kalaburagi, Karnataka. It’s hilarious how Haidry for this incident also holds the Hindus accountable.

He Tweeted: “UC Hindus have the gall and the utter lack of shame in criticising Waris Pathan over and over again when the party they’ve softly or directly given power to is openly genocidal”.

UC Hindus have the gall and the utter lack of shame in criticising Waris Pathan over and over again when the party they’ve softly or directly given power to is openly genocidal. Instead of coming out on the streets and throwing RSS out, Twitter/FB pe bakchodi karwa lo bas inse. — Hussain Haidry | حسین حیدری 🇮🇳 (@hussainhaidry) February 22, 2020

“I mean for god’s sake, Hindus should just stop chewing the criticism of a Muslim leader’s speech that is instigating when leaders of their regime are giving mass murder calls everyday. These genocidal maniacs have not hijacked power. They have been voted into it”, the writer continued to spew venom against the government.

I mean for god’s sake, Hindus should just stop chewing the criticism of a Muslim leader’s speech that is instigating when leaders of their regime are giving mass murder calls everyday. These genocidal maniacs have not hijacked power. They have been voted into it. So shut up. — Hussain Haidry | حسین حیدری 🇮🇳 (@hussainhaidry) February 22, 2020

It’s shocking how on one hand, he says he too believes that what Waris Pathan said was extremely hateful and unacceptable yet he wants the Hindus not to react. Probably the poet wants to say that his community can say or do what they want against the Hindus but the Hindu community should keep mum and just keep tolerating their bullshit.