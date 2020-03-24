Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Home News Reports Coronavirus lockdown: Muslims in Meerut create ruckus after being stopped from offering namaz in...
News Reports

Coronavirus lockdown: Muslims in Meerut create ruckus after being stopped from offering namaz in mosques during Sunday’s Janta curfew

SSP Ajay Sahni said that the residents of the town are expected to follow the restrictive government orders that are aimed to curb the spread of the contagion. He added that religious places are not exempted from the lockdown order and people are not allowed to congregate for any religious activities.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Muslims create ruckus after police stopped them from offering collective namaz in different mosques of Meerut
Muslims in Meerut defy lockdown restrictions and proceed towards different mosques to offer namaz on Sunday(Source: Amar Ujala)
271

As the menace of coronavirus prompted several states across the country, including Uttar Pradesh, to impose blanket restrictions against the movement and congregation of people to blunt the spread of the virus, Muslim Namazis in Meerut were particularly incensed as they created a ruckus over being stopped from offering namaz in the mosques by the city police, says a report by Amar Ujala.

The incident reportedly pertains to Sunday, March 22, 2020, when scores of Muslims hit the streets at around 5:30 PM in Meerut following the 5-minute celebration of gratitude expressed towards doctors, policemen, Armed Forces, healthcare workers, bankers and others who were involved in discharging their duties in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. They were proceeding towards different mosques in the town- Sisiganj, Safety Tank, Rajbandh Market, Kotwali, Lisadi Gate and Nauchandin, to offer the evening prayers.

Defying the strictures barring assembly of people enforced in Meerut, the Muslim crowds came out in large numbers advancing towards the different mosques in the town. The police tried to prevent the crowds from reaching the mosques by cautioning them against the breach of curfew and requesting them to co-operate with the law enforcement officials and return to their houses. The police appealed to people against the violation of lockdown orders.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Despite repeated attempts by the police to dissuade Muslims from marching towards the mosques, many people ignored police’s appeals and continued walking towards the mosques for offering evening prayers. Instead, Muslims on road started creating ruckus after police tried to impede them from assembling at mosques in the view of the surging coronavirus cases in the country. It was only after the police started video-taping that some of the people who had come out on streets retreated.

Top officials of the police administration were alerted about the gathering of people in mosques and religious places. Senior officials including SSP reached several mosques in the city and made an appeal to the Muslim clerics in mosques to stop hosting community namaz amidst the scare of coronavirus. The SSP reportedly stated that no one was allowed to gather and pray in the mosques, claiming that the decision was taken keeping in view the safety of people. Following this incident, police personnel were deployed in mosques in many places.

SSP Ajay Sahni said that the residents of the town are expected to follow the restrictive government orders that are aimed to curb the spread of the contagion. He added that religious places are not exempted from the lockdown order and people are not allowed to congregate for any religious activities, appealing people to stay at home and refrain from venturing out in public places.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsUttar Pradesh news, coronavirus update, lockdown news

Latest News

Government and Policy

India goes under a 21-day lockdown to fight Coronavirus: Here are the services and essential commodities that will continue to be available

OpIndia Staff -
A national lockdown has been announced across the country by Prime Minister Modi starting at midnight.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: Two new cases reported in West Bengal today taking the total count to 8 in the state

OpIndia Staff -
The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal announced a complete lockdown in the state till 31 March to control Coronavirus
Read more
Government and Policy

Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi announces country-wide lockdown from 12 AM, 1.3B people to stay home for 21 days

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi announced the national lockdown in his second address to the country regarding the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic on the 24th of March.
Read more
News Reports

‘He began licking my hands, sucking it’, new allegations surface against Presidency University student who wanted to frame ‘BJP supporters’

OpIndia Staff -
Allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct are mounting against SFI member Malyaban Ganguly of Presidency University, Kolkata.
Read more
News Reports

Doctor whose tweets about availability of protective gear for doctors were promoted by Rahul Gandhi admits spreading fake news, deletes account

K Bhattacharjee -
Dr. Kamna Kakkar from PGIMS, Rohtak, claimed that doctors were not being provided masks and gloves by the authorities.
Read more
News Reports

No new Wuhan Coronavirus cases reported in Delhi in the last 40 hours, CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 5,000 each to all construction workers

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi had reported about 30 positive cases of Coronavirus thus far with one patient succumbing to the novel virus
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Bihar: Muslim foreign nationals found hiding in a Patna Mosque to evade coronavirus testing, locals outrage as they have been ‘preaching’ since January

OpIndia Staff -
The total number of Covid-19 cases in India has jumped up to 415 with seven deaths reported so far
Read more
News Reports

Fact-check: Did South African Church pastor make congregants drink Dettol to ‘cure coronavirus’

OpIndia Staff -
Prophet Rufus Phala of AK Spiritual Christian Church has a history of making his followers drink disinfectants such as Dettol
Read more
News Reports

Islamists attack cricketer Mohammad Kaif for supporting PM Modi’s Janta Curfew and thanking healthcare workers

OpIndia Staff -
Cricketer Mohammad Kaif was attacked by Islamists for supporting PM Modi's Janta Curfew and clapping to thank healthcare workers amidst coronavirus outbreak
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Chinese man’s death by Hantavirus causes furore. Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Even as the world is struggling to curb the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus, the Hantavirus has surfaced in China.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Did Coronavirus spread in Italy due to a Pakistani or due to ‘hug a Chinese’ campaign?

OpIndia Staff -
With the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus in Italy, social media has been abuzz with news that the patient zero in Italy has been identified as a Pakistani immigrant who refused to self-isolate.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

215,931FansLike
260,380FollowersFollow
204,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com