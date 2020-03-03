Mohammad Shahrukh, who had opened fire at Delhi Police during the anti-Hindu riots that had broken out in Delhi last week, has been arrested. Delhi Police crime branch has arrested him from Uttar Pradesh.

He had opened 8 rounds of fire on Delhi Police on February 24, the day US President Donald Trump was visiting India. While initial reports had suggested that Mohammad Shahrukh was arrested on February 25, Delhi Police later clarified that he had escaped and was absconding since.

Read: Mohammad Shahrukh becomes ‘Anurag Mishra’. NDTV’s Ravish Kumar takes misinformation and conjectures to a whole new level

On the day of US President Donald Trump’s visit to India, the national capital has witnessed unprecedented violence. A Delhi police constable has lost his life in the riots that have ensued in the national capital in wake of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Another DCP has been injured during clashes in Delhi’s Gokulpuri. An IB official, Ankit Sharma, was brutally murdered and his dead body was thrown in a drain. Amidst the riots, a video of a man opening fire at the police, and one policeman bravely standing in his way emerged. The shooter, identified as Shahrukh, has now been arrested.

Read: From ‘protestor’ to ‘appears to be a gun’, read how media whitewashed gun-wielding Delhi rioter Mohammad Shahrukh

Interestingly, just as the video went viral, the usual suspects had started blaming ‘Bhagwa terror’. There were several Leftists and Islamists, who habitually shield Muslim rioters simply assumed that the shooter was someone from the “BJP/RSS” or a “Sanghi Goon”. However, as the identity of the shooter got an event, the usual suspects started retreating, without retracting their deceitful assertions.