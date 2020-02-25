Times of India print edition watered down the anti-CAA riots in national capital that took place yesterday and referred to one of the rioters who shot at Delhi Police as a ‘protestor’.

TOI caption reads how ‘a protestor’ Mohammed Shahrukh ‘threatens’ a policeman with a gun at Jafrabad. It does not mention that he fired 8 rounds at Delhi Policeman.

India TV, too, referred to rioter Mohammad Shahrukh as ‘protestor’.

The Wire went a step ahead and reported that the gun in rioter Mohammad Shahrukh hand ‘appears to be a gun’. One wonders whether The Wire thinks the bullets were fired by the same miraculous energy which brings biryani to Shaheen Bagh.

Newslaundry, which at one point used to hold mainstream media accountable over reporting, chose not to report gun-wielding Mohammad Shahrukh in its morning podcast which talked about the anti-CAA riots. We are not even going to talk about the watering down and snarky attempt to whitewash the Islamic mob running riots in national capital. Amusingly, Newslaundry did not take too long to mock Republic for referring to the man who opened fire in Jamia Nagar in January as anti-CAA protestor.

The Telegraph not only referred to Mohammad Shahrukh as ‘protestor’ but also chose not to name him and related the news to 5th page. The Scroll and Asian Age too chose to refer to rioter as ‘man’, which while being technically correct since he is indeed a man, he is also a rioter.

On the day of US President Donald Trump’s visit to India, the national capital has witnessed unprecedented violence. A Delhi police constable has lost his life in the riots that have ensued in the national capital in wake of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Another DCP has been injured during clashes in Delhi’s Gokulpuri. Amidst the riots, a video of a man opening fire at the police, and one policeman bravely standing in his way emerged. The shooter, identified as Shahrukh, has now been arrested.