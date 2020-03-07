Saturday, March 7, 2020
Election Commission approves merger of Babulal Marandi’s Jharkhand Vikas Morcha with Bharatiya Janata Party

Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) was formed by the first chief minister of Jharkhand, Babulal Marandi, in 2006, after he had left the BJP. 

OpIndia Staff
EC okays merger of JVM with BJP picture courtesy: Sarkardaily.com
The merger of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) party led by Babulal Marandi into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been approved by the Election Commission.

The EC issued a notice on Friday that read, “Taking into consideration all the documents on record including the report of CEO, Jharkhand, the commission is satisfied that JVM(P) has merged with BJP, a national party. Accordingly, the commission has decided under the provisions of paragraph 16 of the order of the symbols, that on its merger with BJP, the JVM(P) has ceased to exist as a separate political party and the name of ‘Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik)’ be removed from the list of political parties.”

The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) once again came into the fold of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) after 14 years. Former Jharkhand CM Babulal Marandi made his homecoming on 17 February in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda.

Addressing the gathering, Amit Shah had said, “I have been trying to bring Babulal Marandi into BJP since I was made BJP chief in 2014. Someone rightly said that he is quite stubborn. We couldn’t persuade him easily. He has now joined BJP as per the wish of the people of Jharkhand.”

The Union Home Minister also assured that the party will oppose the encouragement of Naxalism, terrorism, and corruption. “While being in opposition, BJP will support the welfare schemes of the Jharkhand government. But we will impose attempts of encouraging Naxalism, terrorism, and corruption. We will fight against these issues in and outside the assembly.”

