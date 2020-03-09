With the festival of colours, Holi, just round the corner, Hinduphobia also seems to be on the rise on social media as tweets likening Holi to ‘rape’ and ‘molestation’ and ‘rape culture’ have started surfacing.

In her series of tweets, Akbar claimed that Hindu men are jealous of Muslim men because some Hindu women marry Muslim men and hence they want to rape/molest Muslim women. The psychological assessment of Hindu men by Akbar concluded that Hindu men can’t ‘woo’ Muslim women and they aren’t a ‘patch’ on Muslim men.

Then there were others who continued to compare Holi with molestation and groping.

Entire world: “molestation and groping are criminal acts” Hindus: 🎶 “tohar choli me rang daalab aye bhauji” 🎶 — علي (@OpusOfAli) March 9, 2020

And some more hate.

Throwing ashes of human corpses on each other to celebrate a festival is peak Hinduism.#Holi — علي (@OpusOfAli) March 9, 2020

In Varanasi, at Manikarnika Ghat, the devotees play ‘Bhasma Holi’ where ash from pyre is used to play holi.

Holi is used as an occasion to molest woman, just by saying Bura Na Mano Holi Hai. — Asif Reyaz (@asif343) March 8, 2020

And some other rants.

Bura na mano Holi hai is rape culture. — Zedsdead (@DeadZedb) March 7, 2020

The Islamists and their ideological comrades, having the dubious distinction of maligning Hindu festivals while ignoring over the uncomfortable truths about the festivals of other religions.

The most bizarre anti-Holi attack has come from an ultra-left group called ‘Baudhkaro’, who claims to be the followers of Dr BR Ambedkar’s teachings. In a song named “Tyohaar – The Anti-Holi song”, two left-wing radicals, out of which one is a PhD student from controversial left-wing university JNU, goes on to make incendiary comments claiming that Holi was a casteist festival which results in upper-caste Hindus sexually harassing women belonging to lower castes.