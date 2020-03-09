On Friday, a group of 2000 radical Islamists held a ‘protest’ outside Indian Embassy in Jakarta and Indian Consulate in Medan in Indonesia against the Delhi Anti-Hindu riots that took place under the garb of Anti-CAA protests. The international press along with elements in the Indian press have tried their best to project the anti-Hindu riots as a pogrom against Muslims and now, pro-ISIS elements are furthering the same agenda.

While some Muslim fundamentalists waved ISIS flags, others desecrated the Indian flag. The vicious act was carried out by a group comprising of the Fatwa Guards National Movement, Islamic Defenders Front and the 212 Alumni Brotherhood.

The radical demonstrators threatened to meet Indian ambassador to Indonesia, Pradeep Kumar Rawat, which he refused after they burnt the flags. Rawat was quoted as saying “This extremist groups’ ideas spread fear so that people are afraid and panic. If we are afraid and panic, they win. We will not respond to threats.”

Threats were also issued to an Indian-origin businessman in the name of protests by the Radical Islamists. The role of Pakistan and its Intelligence Agency is being suspected of mobilising the Mulsim fundamentalists. Officials suggest that the Foreign Ministry of Indonesia swung into action swiftly and extended support to the Indian Embassy.

Some banners during the protest demanded that Muslims in India be ‘saved’. These banners were waved along with ISIS banners.

Earlier, the Indian intelligence agencies had picked up cross-country electronic communication where people believed to be Pakistani operatives were reprimanding their sources for failing to organise anti-CAA protests with enough mobs on March 3-4 despite the funding at their disposal.

It is believed that despite the Anti-Hindu riots in Delhi was contained at a significant cost, the Pakistani establishment supported by its sympathisers in India will try and use it as an instrument to radicalize young Muslims in Northern parts of India against the Narendra Modi government through videos and speeches.

Islamabad’s cause is being supported by other Muslim states such as Iran and Turkey as part of their effort to pitch for leadership in the Shia and Sunni world of Islam.

On the day of US President Donald Trump’s visit to India, the national capital had witnessed unprecedented violence. The anti-CAA riots turned communal in Delhi resulting in severe violence on the streets of Delhi.

The anti-Hindu riots were carefully planned by certain anti-India elements within the country, backed by sections of media, to intensify the so-called anti-CAA protests. However, the Muslim mobs, which were at the forefront of these protests, soon gave up the idea of ‘peaceful’ protests and resorted to their usual modus operandi of inflicting massive terror on the citizens of the national capital.

The anti-Hindu riots of Delhi saw several horror stories like IB sleuth Ankit Sharma being tortured and murdered by a Muslim mob to 20-year-old Dilbar Negi’s hands and legs being chopped off before he was burnt alive by a Muslim mob.

Shockingly, the left “liberal-secular” media of the country, chose to work on similar lines to amplify the riots by inciting Muslim population through blatant misinformation campaign. Just like Pakistan, which pushed the false narrative of Muslims being the victim despite being the perpetrator of violence on the streets of the Delhi, the media industry of the country also continued with false reporting to fear-monger and incite Muslims, who further descended on the streets to inflict more terror.

Ever since the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by the Indian government, the “liberal-secular” media, both within the country and international media, has been at the forefront of spreading false propaganda. In a way, these media instigated people with false reportage resulting in the anti-Hindu riots.

Later, the left-wing media industry also tried to whitewash the crimes committed by Muslim mobs and instead are blaming Hindus for the anti-Hindu riots.