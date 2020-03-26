Thursday, March 26, 2020
Coronavirus: 65-year-old woman, who had tested positive of COVID-19, dies in Ujjain, had attended anti-CAA protests

Hailing from a poor family, Rabia had no significant travel history accept that she had participated in an ongoing sit-in organised by Muslim woman in protest against the CAA in Ujjain.

OpIndia Staff

A 65-year-old COVID-19 positive woman has died in Madhya Pradesh, had participated in anti-CAA protests
Representational Image Source: Northeast
Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported the first fatality due to the coronavirus infection as a 65-year-old Ujjain-based woman, Rabia Qutubuddin died at a hospital in Indore. The woman had fallen ill on March 22 and was initially admitted to a charitable hospital in Ujjain and later shifted to government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore. The woman breathed her last at around 5.30 pm.

“The woman who died on Wednesday was suffering from high diabetes and respiratory issues,” Indore collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav told the media, confirming that the woman had tested positive for COVID19.

According to the information, the deceased was admitted to the hospital on March 22. The woman was a resident of Janasapura, Ujjain. She reportedly had a cold and cough and breathing distress. Seeing the symptoms, doctors shifted Rabia to MY Hospital in Indore. She was tested positive for the novel Covid-19.

Hailing from a poor family, Rabia had no significant travel history accept that she had participated in an ongoing sit-in organised by Muslim woman in protest against the CAA in Ujjain and had reportedly gotten in touch with her daughter who is married in Indore.

Curfew was clamped in Ujjain early on Wednesday after the woman tested positive. The district administration has sealed the area where the woman used to live.

The health department screened 40 people who came in contact with the woman amongst whom, two are at high risk. Meanwhile, the woman’s 11 family members were also screened, Her daughter-in-law and son have also been tested positive.

Four other people who tested positive for the virus in Indore on Wednesday, also surprisingly did not have any foreign travel history. Though, two of them did visit Hrishikesh in Uttarakhand recently.

Alarmed with this trend, the administration in Indore is busy scanning the travel history of these patients and is ascertaining whether they came in touch with any foreign national recently.

Yesterday, it was reported that the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress senior leader Kamal Nath isolated himself on Wednesday after a journalist, who attended his news conference in Bhopal, was tested positive for coronavirus.

The 55-year-old journalist, a resident of Professors Colony, is the father of the first coronavirus case in Bhopal. The daughter of the journalist had tested positive earlier for coronavirus.

His family is under quarantine and his daughter is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at AIIMS Bhopal. Other journalists who were present at the press conference have been asked to self-isolate themselves in order to avoid possible transmission.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 20 with five more patients in Indore hospitals testing coronavirus positive, health officials said on Thursday. According to the official website of the Ministry of Health, the total number of cases in India has increased to 606, including 43 such cases which have been cured and 10 such who have succumbed to the infection.

