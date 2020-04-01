Bullets in Bihar, stone-pelting in Gujarat: Police face challenges in locating Tablighi Jamaatis

Police personnel in Madhubani, Bihar, were fired upon when they went to search for Tablighi Jamaat attendees after Delhi’s Nizamuddin emerged as the new hotspot for the deadly Chinese virus. Three people are arrested in this regard. As per Times Now report, stones were pelted and bullets were fired on policemen. In similar incident, police team was attacked in Ahmedabad’s Gomtipur area when the police reached to search for Delhi’s Tablighi Jamaatis.

Stone pelting at Kasaai ni chawl of Gomptipur area in Ahmedabad was over detention of persons for breach of section 144. One cop was injured. Stone pelters were identified and 02 were detained. Situation is in control and people are cooperating as they realized mistake: Police pic.twitter.com/Peea0HyQGu — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) April 1, 2020

As per online portal DeshGujarat, the stonepelters were identified and two were detained. The situation is now under control.

In yet another shocking act of deliberate violation of lockdown, a Muslim mob in Gidarganj village in Andharatharhi block of Madhubani district, Bihar not only collected to offer mass prayers (Namaz) but also attacked and pelted stones at the police, who went there to stop them from doing so.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

On Tuesday, the police received the information that over 100 Muslims have been staying in a Mosque in the locality. When the police reached the Mosque, locals attacked the police personnel. They started to pelt stones at the policemen. The policemen were chased for almost a kilometre by the unruly mob, who, in the fit of rage, also overturned a police van into a pond. Using this situation to their advantage, the Muslim congregation, who were illegally hiding in the Mosque, managed to flee away.

Though according to eyewitnesses, there was firing from both sides, SP Satyaprakash has negated the claim.

The Islamic religious event was being organised at the mosque located near the house of the RJD block president and former chief of Madna Panchayat located in Andhratharhi Tehsil of Madhubani district, Ojera Khatoon. Allegedly, this mosque, where few Islamic foreigners were also hiding, is maintained by the RJD block president and Madna villages’ former chief.

The police, on receiving information that people have gathered at the mosque located in the Madna village, reached the mosque and urged the Muslims to abide by the lockdown orders and vacate the Mosque. However, the Muslims, not paying any heed to the requests, started arguing with the police and suddenly unleashed themselves on them. The policemen also retaliated in self-defence. One villager and the Circle officer (CO) have reportedly been injured in the ensuing brawl.

According to reports, Gidarganj village in Andharathadhi block of Madhubani district, Bihar is a Muslim dominated locality. Many attackers from the village have reportedly fled after this incident, however, the name of one Mohammad Muswa has emerged as one of the prime suspects. Muswa is allegedly a close aide of the RJD block president and Madna villages’ former chief, Ojera Khatoon.

Moreover, the village is split into two factions, one headed by a person named Wasim and the second one is headed by one Kamrujumma. The faction headed by Wasim had reportedly informed the police that the Muslim mob headed by Kamrujumma are planning to organise the event at the Mosque, following which the police reached the area. According to the gathered information, police believe that the attack was a pre-planned one. The attackers had stocked up stones and bricks on the roof of the buildings in the area and had been waiting to attack the police personnel.

The police have now registered an FIR against these unknown miscreants. All are absconding at the moment but will be arrested soon and sent to jail, confirmed the police, saying that no one will be allowed to violate the lockdown rule.

Despite repeated attempts by the police to dissuade Muslims from marching towards the mosques, many Muslims have been ignoring police’s appeals and have instead been creating a ruckus after police tried to impede them from assembling at mosques in the view of the surging coronavirus cases in the country.

In a similar incident, a Muslim mob, on March 26, not only assembled at a local mosque in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh but also attacked the policemen for asking to avoid mass prayers (namaz) in the view of nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, the Tablighi Jamaat – a religious event held on March 21 in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area by the Muslim organisation, has turned out to be an epicentre of the Chinese coronavirus transmission in the country. The event has now sparked off a huge scare as most of the attendees have reportedly spread the Chinese virus across the country.