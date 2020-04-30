Thursday, April 30, 2020
Home Social Media Islamists and 'liberals' use Rishi Kapoor's demise as an excuse to wish death upon...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Islamists and ‘liberals’ use Rishi Kapoor’s demise as an excuse to wish death upon PM Modi

As Journalist Nidhi Razdan shared the news of Rishi Kapoor's death, a person named Syed Ateeb Bukhari replied to her by stating that he was waiting for PM Modi's death.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Hateful social media users react to Rishi Kapoor's death by wishing death for PM Modi
PM Modi, image via Twitter
7

On Thursday, veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away after battling cancer for two years. The actor was admitted to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

As reports emerged that veteran actor was nor more, netizens expressed shock and grief over his death. However, some section of netizens, including self-proclaimed ‘liberals’ and Islamists took to Twitter to shamelessly use the death of Rishi Kapoor to wish death upon Prime Minister Modi.

At a time when the entire nation is grieving for the loss of two Bollywood veterans – Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, Islamists descended on Twitter to display their hatred against PM Modi by wishing him death.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

One Twitter user, who goes by the handle @mangokulfi asked when was PM Modi’s turn to die.

Another Islamist named Shahid jumped on to the scene to praise the social media user for wishing death of Prime Minister Modi.

As Journalist Nidhi Razdan shared the news of Rishi Kapoor’s death, a person named Syed Ateeb Bukhari replied to her by stating that he was waiting for PM Modi’s death.

A social media user, tweeting to a post of parody handle of ‘God’, asked him to take Narendra Modi as well, as he was a ‘good actor’. The death wish was made in reference to the death of two veteran actors of Bollywood.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Another Islamist from Kashmir asked the God to give Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor back and in return take PM Modi.

‘Secular-Liberal’ hatred against PM Modi and Amit Shah

Notably, the unadulterated hatred against Prime Minister Modi from the secular-liberal intelligentsia has been displayed quite often. The left-liberal intelligentsia has often wished the death of Prime Minister Modi.

Just weeks back, Samiya Latief – a Kashmiri ‘journalist’ working with Times of India, had wished that Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah get infected with the deadly coronavirus which has infected more than 2 million people across the world.

Similar to Latief, former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi had indirectly hoped that Prime Minister Modi be tested positive for the deadly coronavirus that has now become a global pandemic.

Islamists attack on deceased Irrfan Khan

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Hours after cctor Irrfan Khan died on Wednesday in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, few Islamists had taken to social media to shamelessly celebrate the Bollywood actor’s death.

Khan will not only be remembered for his magnificent acting career but also for his progressive ideas. Khan’s criticism of the practice of killing goats for ‘Qurbani’ and belief that faith is about introspection had earned him a lot of admonishment by the hardliners and Islamists, especially on Wednesday soon after his death.

Following his death, Islamists ganged up on Twitter to foul-mouth the fellow Muslim Irrfan Khan for his progressive views, some even stated that his death during the month of Ramzan is a ‘punishment’ for his statements.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsRishi Kapoor death, Rishi Kapoor age, Rishi Kapoor movies

Latest News

Social Media

Islamists and ‘liberals’ use Rishi Kapoor’s demise as an excuse to wish death upon PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
At a time when the entire nation is grieving for the loss of two Bollywood veterans, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, Islamists descended on Twitter to display their hatred against PM Modi by wishing him death.
Read more
News Reports

Indian Mission in the UAE opens e-registration for the Indians wanting to travel back home

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian mission clarified the form is established for the purpose of collecting data of the Indians stranded in UAE.
Read more
News Reports

How Shashi Tharoor promotes himself while condoling the death of famous people

OpIndia Staff -
An interesting pattern has emerged through Tharoor's tweets, especially when he is condoling a famous person's death.
Read more
Government and Policy

Modi govt and the Aarogya Setu app: Why the outrage over ‘Data Privacy’ in the times of Covid-19 does not make sense

Rameesh Kailasam -
Some are selective in their interpretation of privacy depending on where such data is posted and this is the mindset that led to outrage against the Aarogya Setu app.
Read more
News Reports

As Yogendra Yadav makes a virtue out of lying Prashant Bhushan apologizing, here’s the truth about his virtue

OpIndia Staff -
Though Prashant Bhushan accepted one mistake he has a long list of lies which he has notoriously peddled throughout his diffusive career
Read more
News Reports

Air India may begin operation from mid-May, operations to begin in major cities once lockdown ends: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
According to an internal mail, accessed by ANI, which was sent to the operation staff, Air India has sought crew availability and details for transport security pass for domestic and international operations.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Film actor Irrfan Khan dies at 54

OpIndia Staff -
Irfan Khan was rushed to Kokilaben Ambani hospital on Tuesday following colon infection where he breathed his last.
Read more
News Reports

Comic artist wishes death on Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar while mourning actor Irrfan Khan’s demise

OpIndia Staff -
"Take back Akshay Kumar and give us Irrfan Khan back", wrote Rachita Taneja who deactivated her account a little later after tweet
Read more
News Reports

Islamists celebrate the untimely demise of actor Irrfan Khan, calls it ultimate punishment in Ramzan for his progressive views

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan faces the ire of radical Islamists on social media after his untimely death for his progressive thinking
Read more
News Reports

Irrfan Khan’s Islam: Read how the seasoned actor believed that faith is about introspection, criticised practices of killing goats for ‘Qurbani’

OpIndia Staff -
In 2016, Irrfan Khan had to face the anger or Islamic fundamentalists for questioning the practice of killing goats for Bakrid.
Read more
News Reports

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor dies

OpIndia Staff -
Rishi Kapoor was admitted to H N Reliance hospital on Wednesday where he breathed his last.
Read more

Connect with us

221,959FansLike
309,566FollowersFollow
227,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com