On Thursday, veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away after battling cancer for two years. The actor was admitted to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

As reports emerged that veteran actor was nor more, netizens expressed shock and grief over his death. However, some section of netizens, including self-proclaimed ‘liberals’ and Islamists took to Twitter to shamelessly use the death of Rishi Kapoor to wish death upon Prime Minister Modi.

At a time when the entire nation is grieving for the loss of two Bollywood veterans – Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, Islamists descended on Twitter to display their hatred against PM Modi by wishing him death.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

One Twitter user, who goes by the handle @mangokulfi asked when was PM Modi’s turn to die.

Another Islamist named Shahid jumped on to the scene to praise the social media user for wishing death of Prime Minister Modi.

As Journalist Nidhi Razdan shared the news of Rishi Kapoor’s death, a person named Syed Ateeb Bukhari replied to her by stating that he was waiting for PM Modi’s death.

A social media user, tweeting to a post of parody handle of ‘God’, asked him to take Narendra Modi as well, as he was a ‘good actor’. The death wish was made in reference to the death of two veteran actors of Bollywood.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Another Islamist from Kashmir asked the God to give Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor back and in return take PM Modi.

‘Secular-Liberal’ hatred against PM Modi and Amit Shah

Notably, the unadulterated hatred against Prime Minister Modi from the secular-liberal intelligentsia has been displayed quite often. The left-liberal intelligentsia has often wished the death of Prime Minister Modi.

Just weeks back, Samiya Latief – a Kashmiri ‘journalist’ working with Times of India, had wished that Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah get infected with the deadly coronavirus which has infected more than 2 million people across the world.

Similar to Latief, former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi had indirectly hoped that Prime Minister Modi be tested positive for the deadly coronavirus that has now become a global pandemic.

Islamists attack on deceased Irrfan Khan

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Hours after cctor Irrfan Khan died on Wednesday in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, few Islamists had taken to social media to shamelessly celebrate the Bollywood actor’s death.

Khan will not only be remembered for his magnificent acting career but also for his progressive ideas. Khan’s criticism of the practice of killing goats for ‘Qurbani’ and belief that faith is about introspection had earned him a lot of admonishment by the hardliners and Islamists, especially on Wednesday soon after his death.

Following his death, Islamists ganged up on Twitter to foul-mouth the fellow Muslim Irrfan Khan for his progressive views, some even stated that his death during the month of Ramzan is a ‘punishment’ for his statements.