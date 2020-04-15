Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Times of India ‘journalist’ Samiya Latief wishes PM Modi and HM Amit Shah get infected with coronavirus

After her distasteful tweet went viral, Latief has deactivated her Twitter account.

OpIndia Staff

On Wednesday, Samiya Latief – a Kashmiri ‘journalist’ working with Times of India, wished that Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah be tested positive for the deadly coronavirus which has infected more than 2 million people across the world.

Latief, who claims to be an Assistant Editor at Times of India, took to micro-blogging site to share a news report that stated that Congress MLA Imran Khedawala had tested positive for coronavirus just hours after he had met Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Taking a dig at the incident, Latief wondered whether Khedawala met PM Modi or HM Shah, thereby implying that they should also meet a coronavirus positive patient who could infect them with the deadly contagion.

Imran Khedawala, the Gujarat Congress MLA from the Jamalpur-Khadia constituency in Ahmedabad has been tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus. He along with some other Congress MLAs, was present in a meeting with Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani held at the CM’s official residence in Gandhinagar.

After her distasteful tweet went viral, Samiya Latief has deactivated her Twitter account.

‘Liberals’, especially journalists, often wish for death upon PM Modi

This is not the first time that somebody from the “liberal-secular” coterie had wished ill for Prime Minister Modi. Just a month back, former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi had indirectly hoped that Prime Minister Modi be tested positive for the deadly coronavirus that has now become a global pandemic.

Former NDTV journalist, Sunetra Chowdhury had a few years ago in 2009 had expressed glee when Narendra Modi had been diagnosed with Swine Flu.

Sunetra Chowdhury’s tweet from 2009
Earlier as well, a journalist associated with The Quint, Suprateek Chatterjee, had tweeted that he was happy to know that Prime Minister Modi was one year closer to death. Incidentally, it was just past PM’s birthday for him when he tweeted, as the Modi hater was in the US when he expressed his desire to see Modi dead. He was a repeat offender and had brazened it out when The Quint disassociated themselves from him.

Even a Times Now journalist had waited for Modi to be assassinated, and another columnist with The Quint wanted Modi to be shot dead.

