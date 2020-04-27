Monday, April 27, 2020
Home News Reports After Sunny Gupta was killed days before sister's marriage, one Adil Mirza arrested for...
News Reports
Updated:

After Sunny Gupta was killed days before sister’s marriage, one Adil Mirza arrested for using his murder to incite hate, called for killing ‘all Hindus’

Posting from a Facebook profile created under Shahzad Siddiqui's name, Adil wrote, "Right that he was shot dead. If I were there, I would have killed him too. Mothers of all Hindus will be f**ked, these motherf**kers think we Muslims are weak. These all motherf**ckers belong to the RSS. We will barge into your houses and kill you...All Hindus should be shot dead."

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Chand Mohammad is on the run while one miscreant named adil Mirza who tried to exploit Sunny Gupta's death by stoking up communal flare up is under arrest
Chand Mohammad(left) and Adil Mirza(right)
61

On April 20, a man named Sunny Gupta was murdered in Patna in Bihar after being shot by one Chand Mohammad over a dispute regarding lockdown restrictions between the local youths and the NCC cadets. Sunny Gupta was sitting in his balcony when an altercation ensued between the two groups over lockdown restrictions that have been imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The youths then resorted to stone-pelting and firing shots at the cadets. Unfortunately, one of the bullets hit Sunny who was not even remotely involved with the incident. He was then rushed to the hospital where he breathed his last on Monday night.

Sunny’s sister’s wedding was just around the corner

Sunny was murdered at a time when his family was busy in the marriage preparations. On May 1, Sunny’s sister Deepika was scheduled to get married. However, there was a cloud of uncertainty over it because of the nationwide lockdown to battle the coronavirus spread. Nevertheless, the family was cautiously preparing for the wedding. But now, following the unfortunate death of Sunny, the marriage has been indefinitely postponed to a later date, said Sunny’s brother Deepak Gupta.

The victim’s family has raised apprehensions over the role of local administration. Though police personnel are stationed outside their home for their protection, Deepak claims that the family is still plagued with concerns of their safety until the main accused Chand Mohammad is not arrested.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Earlier Deepak had told Opindia that Chand is a smuggler of arms. Deepak’s family has long been opposing his hooliganism and were therefore on the list of his prime targets. According to Deepak, Chand barged into their house on the day of the incident and shot Sunny in his head.

However, Khajekalan police station-in charge Sanovar Khan has denied these allegations. He said that a case was registered against six people. Out of these, five were immediately arrested. The search for Chand Mohammad is underway. He admits that Chand is a history-sheeter and will be arrested soon. However, he denied providing detailed information about the case saying the matter is serious and complete information can not be shared with the media at this point in time.

Sunny Gupta had a tent business and was married three years ago. He has left behind his two-year-old son Anurag and a 4-month-old daughter Aaradhya. Sunny had gotten into a dispute with local youths on April 20 after they started pelting stones at the NCC cadets who opposed the former’s brazen violation of the lockdown restrictions.

Responding against the horrific atrocity meted out on Sunny and his family, former councillor Balram Chaudhary and corporator Shobha Devi sat on a fast demanding immediate arrest of accused Chand. Chaudhary also added that they have also demanded appropriate compensation for the family along with their safety. A letter has been written in this regard to the chief minister of the state.

Adil Mirza tries to exploit the death of Sunny Gupta

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Soon after Sunny Gupta was cruelly gunned by Chand Mohammad, one Adil Mirza tried to exploit his death by stoking communal passions on social media. He posted inflammatory content on Facebook through a fake account with the name Shahzad Siddique. Adil has been arrested by the police.

Posting from a Facebook profile created under Shahzad Siddiqui’s name, Adil wrote, “Right that he was shot dead. If I were there, I would have killed him too. Mothers of all Hindus will be f**ked, these motherf**kers think we Muslims are weak. These all motherf**ckers belong to the RSS. We will barge into your houses and kill you…All Hindus should be shot dead.”

Talking to OpIndia, Khajekalan police station officer Sanovar Khan said that a man named Adil had made objectionable remarks on the Social Media regarding the death of Sunny Gupta to vitiate the communal harmony. He said that soon after his offensive post was flagged and brought to the attention of police, Adil was arrested.

According to media reports, Mohammad Adil Mirza, a resident of Fauzdari Mohalla of Khajekalan police station area, created two fake accounts in the wake of Sunny Gupta’s death to incite communal passions. He targeted Bihar’s Road Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav and the former councillor, Balaram Chaudhary, with fake accounts and threatened to shoot them. Adil was arrested by the police soon after his post went viral. The police have retrieved a laptop and a mobile phone from him.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The media reports claimed that Adil held a grudge against Shahzad and therefore created a fake account under his name to stoke hatred. Adil had reportedly come from Saudi Arabia in October 2019. During this time, Shahzad’s bike was stolen and was found in possession with Adil. Shahzad had then beaten Adil to the pulp. To avenge this thrashing, Adil posted the provocative posts on Facebook under Shahzad’s name. A report published in Live Hindustan that quoted city SP said that the atmosphere in the city could have worsened as Adil was consistently making offensive remarks.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termslockdown violence, violence muslims during lockdown, hindu muslim fight, hindu muslim tension, samuday vishes, coronavirus lockdown

Latest News

News Reports

Mamata Banerjee indulges in political blame game amid the Coronavirus crisis, falsely claims Central Govt earlier announced delivery of Rs. 15 lakh to everyone

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee flew into a fit of rage against the Central Government on Monday and engaged in a long tirade against it.
Read more
Media

11 hours and counting: Mumbai Police continues to interrogate Arnab Goswami for questioning Sonia Gandhi’s silence over Palghar lynching

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami accused the Maharashtra govt of subjecting him to “political, malicious and motivated” charges.
Read more
News Reports

Did Mamata Banerjee just admit that the scale of Coronavirus in West Bengal is far greater than being reported? Here is what she said

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens wondered whether the statement made by Mamata Banerjee is an inadvertent admission of the Coronavirus mess West Bengal is currently in
Read more
News Reports

After Sunny Gupta was killed days before sister’s marriage, one Adil Mirza arrested for using his murder to incite hate, called for killing ‘all...

OpIndia Staff -
Exploiting Sunny Gupta's death, Adil Mirza created multiple fake Facebook accounts and posted communally provocative remarks through them
Read more
News Reports

Here are 20 incidents where members of Tablighi Jamaat engaged in unlawful behaviour with doctors, police and government officials

OpIndia Staff -
Ever since the Tablighi Jamaat was busted and hauled up to quarantine facilities and hospitals, they have embarked on a Jihad against civility, decency and the laws of this country.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Vehicle with ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’ written on it used for illegal cow smuggling in Nashik, one Naeem Farooq Qureshi and four others arrested

OpIndia Staff -
In middle of countrywide lockdown owing to coronavirus outbreak, five men were arrested over allegations of illegally smuggling cows in Nashik, Maharashtra
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

India Today does it again – Shows a distorted map of India without POK and Pakistan Map with Indian Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
India Today also displayed the map of Pakistan by including the Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Former Chief Minister Raghubar Das meets the fruit-seller booked for writing ‘Hindu’ on the banner, assures no case will be registered

OpIndia Staff -
Ex Jharkhand Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Raghubar Das today took to social media to inform that he met the fruit-seller who was booked by Jharkhand Police for having "Hindu" written on his banner.
Read more
News Reports

Bihar: FIR filed against Hindu shop owners for hoisting saffron flags accusing them of rioting, disturbing communal harmony, hurting religious feelings etc

OpIndia Staff -
After Jharkhand, now FIR filed against Hindu shopowners in Bihar for displaying religious identity, shops had saffron flags
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police sends Arnab Goswami 2 notices in 12 hour period for immediate interrogation for questioning Sonia Gandhi’s silence on Palghar lynching

OpIndia Staff -
According to a statement issued by Arnab Goswami, as a law abiding citizen, he will cooperate with the investigation and will appear for interrogation on Monday morning.
Read more
Opinions

Halal certification of vegetarian products: It’s no longer about choice, but making others pay for your beliefs

K Bhattacharjee -
The Halal Debate was once again reignited when a person on social media discovered that the packet of Maida (Flour) she had purchased had halal certification.
Read more

Connect with us

221,573FansLike
305,447FollowersFollow
226,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com