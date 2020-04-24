Friday, April 24, 2020
“This house if for sale”: Sunny Gupta shot dead during conflict over Coronavirus lockdown, stones pelted at his funeral procession

OpIndia Staff

Man shot dead over a dispute about lockdown restrictions in Bihar
Sunny Gupta (left),family forced to sell house (right)
On April 20, a man named Sunny Gupta has been murdered in Patna in Bihar after being shot over a dispute regarding lockdown restrictions between the local youths and the NCC cadets. While the primary accused, Chand Mohammed, is absconding, Sunny’s father Gopal has decided to sell their house and migrate elsewhere for their safety. He now has a ‘Ye Makaan Bikau Hai’ (This house is for sale) notice pasted on his house.

Speaking to Dainik Jagran, he said, “I have been living in this house with the whole family for 28 years. There are many memories associated with this house. But what will I do by staying in the locality where my family is not safe?” He added that the four home guards who have been tasked with their protection by the local administration are not enough to ensure their safety, in case of an attack.

Screengrab of the Dainik Bhaskar Report

An atmosphere of fear and panic has gripped the locality ever since the incident took place. Local Councilor Shobha Devi of Ward No. 60 and Balram Chaudhary, a former councillor, has been sitting on a fast with their supporters, demanding the immediate arrest of the primary accused, besides compensation and protection to the family of Sunny Gupta.

Sunny Gupta was sitting in his balcony when an altercation ensured between the two groups over lockdown restrictions that have been imposed in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. The youths then resorted to stone-pelting and firing shots at the cadets. Unfortunately, one of the bullets hit Sunny who was not even remotely involved with the incident. He was then rushed to the hospital where he breathed his last on Monday night. Haunted by the gruesome killing of his innocent son, Gopal has decided to sell his house and migrate somewhere else.

Stones were also hurled during the funeral processions of the deceased. As such, more than 100 police personnel have been deployed in the area. The cops have also pressed charges of murder against 25 unidentified people following a complaint by Sunny’s brother.

Five people, namely, Hassain, Shahjahan, Abul Nasir, Anjum, and Zainab Hashmi have been arrested in connection to the case. The 6th accused, identified as one Chand Mohammad, is still on the run from the law enforcement authorities. The police are raiding several locations to nab the primary accused.

