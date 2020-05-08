After resiting any study into the origin of Wuhan Coronavirus, China now seems to have relented as they have reportedly agreed for a review of the pandemic. China has now said that it supports a WHO-led study into the Coronavirus pandemic after it is declared as over.

On Friday, China agreed to a review by an “open, transparent and inclusive” WHO panel, constituted only under the leadership of the controversial WHO Chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, at an appropriate time, following the end of the Coronavirus pandemic. The statement was made by the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry, Hua Chunying.

China says it is open for a review, but wants it to be conducted under the leadership of WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesushttps://t.co/hqZBvAPwTs — WION (@WIONews) May 8, 2020

Hua said that the enquiry should be carried out at an “appropriate time after the pandemic is over”. The study will be based on the protocols of the International Health Regulations, and it shall be authorised by the World Health Assembly or Executive Committee – the WHO’s dual governing bodies.

The Comments from China came as international pressure is mounting on it for coming clean on Coronavirus which is believed to have originated either at a wet market or at a laboratory in Wuhan. Numerous countries all over the world have been asking China to disclose more information about the virus. While the USA and Australia have been heavily critical of China and called for an international inquiry into the origin Coronavirus, other countries like France, UK and Germany have urged for greater transparency from China.

Although now China has agreed for a review, it may not be considered enough by some like US president Donald Trump, as the review is to be done under WHO, an organisation itself under scanner for its questionable role in the pandemic. The health organisation has been accused of siding with China in hiding information, which as late as mid-February had parroted China’s argument that the virus does not spread form human to human.

Donald Trump calls out China-WHO alliance

On May 1, President Trump called out the World Health Organisation (WHO) and said that they should be “ashamed of themselves” because they are like the “public relations agency” for China. President Trump said that WHO should not be making excuses when people (China) make horrible mistakes.

On December 31, Taiwan had written to the World Health Organisation raising questions about the human-to-human contact spread aspect of the Wuhan coronavirus but was ignored by the WHO. As per reports, the organisation also denied providing critical information about how to combat the deadly pathogen.