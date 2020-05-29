Friday, May 29, 2020
Home News Reports D10: Britain proposes new alliance of 10 democracies including India, South Korea, Australia and...
News Reports
Updated:

D10: Britain proposes new alliance of 10 democracies including India, South Korea, Australia and G7 nations to break China’s monopoly on 5G technology

Britain has planned to club India, South Korea and Australia along with G7 countries – UK, US, Italy, Germany, France, Japan and Canada – to create alternative suppliers of 5G equipment and other technologies to avoid dependence on China for vital technologies

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
11

The United Kingdom is seeking to form a new alliance of 10 5G countries, dubbed as ‘D10’, to align against China and reduce its reliance on Beijing, especially on Chinese telecom giant Huawei.

Britain has planned to club India, South Korea and Australia along with G7 countries – UK, US, Italy, Germany, France, Japan and Canada – to create alternative suppliers of 5G equipment and other technologies to avoid dependence on China for vital technologies.

The move comes amidst the backdrop of heightened security concerns after the United Kingdom launched a probe into Huawei’s involvement in the country’s mobile network upgrade following the United States imposed sanctions against the Chinese telecom company. According to the sources, the proposal has already been shared with Washington.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

“We need new competitors in the market. That was the reason we ended up having to go along with Huawei at the time,” the Times quoted a UK government source as saying.

As of now, Nokia and Ericsson are the only companies capable of providing 5G infrastructure but none of the two can as quickly and cheaply as Huawei. Britain has categorised Huawei a “high-risk” supplier and therefore its participation in the UK’s 5G upgrade comes with a 35% market cap, including a ban on its involvement in the sensitive “core” of the network.

The decision to unite against China comes at a time when the world is reeling under the coronavirus crisis and countries hit by the infection have been demanding to hold China accountable for unleashing a pandemic which is believed to have originated from the central Chinese city of Wuhan. The United Kingdom has accused the Communist government in China of concealing vital information and covering up the initial coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.

United States sanctions against Huawei

The United States had recently imposed sanctions against Huawei which included banning the sale of American chips to the company. Defending the sanctions, Washington asserted that it did not want to help the Chinese in spying against the Western nations.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

After American announced the additional set of sanctions against the Chinese telecom giant, Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre said that it is carefully assessing the impact that the company could have on the UK’s networks.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week chalked up plans to scrap China’s involvement in the UK internet infrastructure. He has reportedly told officials that he wants to completely get rid of China’s involvement in UK’s network by 2023. Earlier, he had also called upon the country to come self-sufficient and less dependent on China for goods.

The United States has mounted continuous pressure on Britain to cast aside the Huawei deal. with the American president- Donald Trump threatening to snap the United Kingdom’s access to intelligence typically shared between the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Mamata Banerjee opens up places of worship from June 1 in West Bengal, refuses to take migrants back saying Shramik Express trains are Corona...

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee alleged that large numbers of workers returning is the reason behind spike in coronavirus cases in West Bengal
Read more
News Reports

D10: Britain proposes new alliance of 10 democracies including India, South Korea, Australia and G7 nations to break China’s monopoly on 5G technology

OpIndia Staff -
The United Kingdom aims to create an alternative suppliers of 5G technology and other technologies to by forming the D10 group
Read more
News Reports

IAF makes heavy-lift CH-47 Chinook helicopters operational in the Eastern air command near Indo-China border

OpIndia Staff -
CH-47 Chinook advanced multi-mission helicopters will be based at Air Force Station in Mohanbari in Dibrugarh of Assam near China border
Read more
News Reports

White House slams Twitter for censoring US President Donald Trump but refusing to take action against glorification of Jihad

OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump has been involved in a raging battle against social media giant Twitter after the latter included a 'fact-check' on his tweet.
Read more
News Reports

Indian PPE industry has grown to a Rs 10,000 crore industry in just two months, eyes export market after fulfilling domestic demand: Report

OpIndia Staff -
The coronavirus crisis has transformed once a moribund PPE industry and catapulted it on an unprecedented growth trajectory
Read more
News Reports

Legal notice sent to Amazon and directors of Patal Lok for hurting religious sentiments of Sikh community, unconditional apology sought

OpIndia Staff -
The DSGMC has sent legal notice to Amazon and the directors of Patal Lok web series Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy for insulting Sikhs
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

ISKCON files complaint against comedian Surleen Kaur and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd for a video where ISKCON devotees were called ‘harami porn-waley’

OpIndia Staff -
Surleen Kaur had said in the video published by Shemaroo ‘no doubt we are from ISKCON, but from inside we are all harami porn lovers’.
Read more
News Reports

ISKCON rejects Shemaroo Entertainment’s ‘apology’, to proceed with legal action against comedian Surleen Kaur for abusive, derogatory statements

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint had been filed by ISKCON organisation against comedian Ms Surleen Kaur and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd for her abusive, derogatory remarks against the organisations, saints and Hindus.
Read more
Social Media

Zaira Wasim, who had left acting for Islam, now quotes the Quran to insinuate that locust infestation in Rajasthan is ‘Allah’s wrath’

OpIndia Staff -
Several areas in Eastern Africa, Pakistan, and India have seen attacks by massive swarms of locusts recently. However, it is not understood why the former actress is insinuating these locust attacks as some sort of Islamic curse upon a specific group of people whom she refers to as 'arrogant'.
Read more
News Reports

‘Pakistan is ours and we are Pakistanis’: FIR registered against two AMU students Rasool and Arfat for their anti-India posts on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Aligarh police have registered a case under sections 153-A, 153-B, Information Technology Amendment Act 2008 and 66-D against the two AMU students.
Read more
News Reports

Google deletes nearly 7 million negative reviews from Play Store in a week to improve the rating of TikTok

OpIndia Staff -
Last week, TikTok had 27 million reviews and its rating was 1.3, but now it has 20 million reviews and rating gone up to 4.4
Read more

Connect with us

228,627FansLike
354,527FollowersFollow
243,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com