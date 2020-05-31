Advertisements
Sunday, May 31, 2020
Home News Reports US President Donald Trump postpones G7 summit till September, contemplates inviting India, Russia while...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

US President Donald Trump postpones G7 summit till September, contemplates inviting India, Russia while excluding China

On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced that the USA will cut off ties with the World Health Organisation (WHO), besides imposing sanctions on China.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Donald Trump wants to invite India at the G-7 summit to discuss China
Us President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: ABC News)
114

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump had reportedly said that he would postpone the G-7 summit as the current format is “very outdated group of countries”. Besides, he had expressed the desire to invite India along with Russia, Australia and South Korea the summit. “I’m postponing it because I don’t feel that as a G7 it properly represents what’s going on in the world”, Trump was quoted as saying.

Whether the expansion of the G-7 summit to G-11 is permanent cannot be ascertained at this point, but this highlights the increasing importance of India in global politics. According to White House spokesperson, Alyssa Farah, the US President wants countries to discuss China at the meeting. The summit is now likely to be delayed at least till September.

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, Donald Trump had cancelled the summit in March but had decided to hold the meeting recently. As per reports, the US President was keen on sending a positive message to the world that the country was returning back to normal. The G-7 summit, which was scheduled to be hosted by the United States, would have featured countries including France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

While the idea of an in-person meeting was endorsed by French President Emmanuel Macron, Cananda’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cited health risks to decline such an idea. Earlier, German Chancellor Angela Markel had also refused to attend the summit, owing to the Coronavirus scare. The meeting was supposed to be held between June 10 and June 12 this year. Earlier, Trump had said that he did not want the global epidemic to stop the G-7 summit.

Donald Trump attacks China

On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced that the USA will cut off ties with the World Health Organisation (WHO), besides imposing sanctions on China. The unprecedented decision came at the backdrop of China’s mishandling of the Coronavirus outbreak, endangering the lives of millions of people and failing to uphold the autonomy of Hong Kong.

He had informed that he would sign an executive order and prevent the entry of ‘some foreign nationals’ from China whom the State Department had deemed to be a potential threat to US security. With the goal of protecting American investors, Trump had further directed the Financial markets and his team to take cognisance of the practices of Chinese Companies listed on US financial markets.

Britain proposes D-10, alliance of democracies including India

Last week, the Great Britain had proposed a new alliance of 10 5G countries, dubbed as ‘D10’, to align against China and reduce its reliance on Beijing, especially on Chinese telecom giant Huawei. Britain has planned to club India, South Korea and Australia along with G7 countries – UK, US, Italy, Germany, France, Japan and Canada – to create alternative suppliers of 5G equipment and other technologies to avoid dependence on China for vital technologies.

Advertisements

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsg7 summit, donald trump g-7 summit, india at g-7 summit

Latest News

News Reports

George Floyd Case: Rioters desecrate 142-year-old Cathedral in New York, Synagogue in Los Angeles with hateful graffiti

OpIndia Staff -
"F*ck Israel" and "Free Palestine" signages were written at the Synagogue in Los Angeles by rioters.
Read more
News Reports

India is flooded with love: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthang tweets a video of villagers in Bihar offering food to stranded Mizo passengers

OpIndia Staff -
A Shramik express train carrying stranded labourers back to Mizoram had stopped briefly in a village in Begusarai, Bihar recently.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

US President Donald Trump postpones G7 summit till September, contemplates inviting India, Russia while excluding China

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced that the USA will cut off ties with the WHO, besides imposing sanctions on China.
Read more
Media

Chinese state media can’t hide their glee as various cities in America go up in flames in riots and lootings

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese state media 'Global Times', the English-language people of Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece People's Daily, on Saturday expressed glee at the rioting and looting in the United States after African-American man George Floyd was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis last week.
Read more
Social Media

Actors Arshad Warsi, Milind Soman get attacked by Islamists and Pakistanis for urging people to boycott Chinese products amid Ladakh standoff

OpIndia Staff -
Following education reformer Sonam Wangchuk's call to boycott Chinese products amid Ladakh standoff, many celebrities have come forward to urge people to boycott Chinese products
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

ISKCON rejects Shemaroo Entertainment’s ‘apology’, to proceed with legal action against comedian Surleen Kaur for abusive, derogatory statements

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint had been filed by ISKCON organisation against comedian Ms Surleen Kaur and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd for her abusive, derogatory remarks against the organisations, saints and Hindus.
Read more
Entertainment

Dangal actress Zaira Wasim quits Twitter and Instagram after being criticised for ridiculous post insinuating locust attack is ‘Allah’s wrath’

OpIndia Staff -
Dangal actress Zaira Wasim has quit Twitter and Instagram after receiving criticism for her insensitive post.
Read more
News Reports

ISKCON files complaint against comedian Surleen Kaur and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd for a video where ISKCON devotees were called ‘harami porn-waley’

OpIndia Staff -
Surleen Kaur had said in the video published by Shemaroo ‘no doubt we are from ISKCON, but from inside we are all harami porn lovers’.
Read more
News Reports

Scroll asked OpIndia about Islamists targeting our ad revenues, and here is our response

Nupur J Sharma -
A Twitter handle of an organisation called 'Stop Funding Hate' has taken it upon themselves to counter the supposed 'hate speech' that was supposedly propagated by OpIndia in one of its articles which spoke about the inherently discriminatory practices in the Halal process
Read more
News Reports

D10: Britain proposes new alliance of 10 democracies including India, South Korea, Australia and G7 nations to break China’s monopoly on 5G technology

OpIndia Staff -
The United Kingdom aims to create an alternative suppliers of 5G technology and other technologies to by forming the D10 group
Read more
Advertisements

Connect with us

228,873FansLike
356,705FollowersFollow
244,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com