Tuesday, May 19, 2020
TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui, who glamorised acid attack, banned from platform over multiple guidelines violation

Faizal Siddiqui has been amongst various other TikTok influencers who have glamourised acid attack as a form of revenge for jilted lovers.

OpIndia Staff

Faizal Siddiqui banned from TikTok
TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui has been banned by the Chinese video sharing platform over multiple guidelines violation.

TikTok bans Faizal Siddiqui (image courtesy: @indiantweeter on Twitter)

However, despite his account being banned by TikTok, his videos are still visible for all to view and download. The warning that the account is banned also pops up and goes away within seconds.

Faizal glamorised acid attack via viral video

Faizal Siddiqui has been amongst various other TikTok influencers who have glamourised acid attack as a form of revenge for jilted lovers. Multiple people have made similar contentious video where a man can be seen drinking liquid from a glass while asking a woman how the man she had left him for has now left her. He then splashes the liquid on her face. The video then gets chopped and the woman then appears with acid burn wounds on her face. The ‘acid attack victim’ in the video is the same makeup artist actor Deepika Padukone had hired for her publicity stunt for her film Chhapaak where she asked the makeup artist to create her ‘acid attack look’.

FIR filed, NCW takes cognisance

Following the social media outcry, an FIR was registered against him. The NCW too took cognisance of the incident and demanded action against him. NCW has written to DGP Maharashtra Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to take action against Siddiqui.

Whitewashing acid attack recreation scene

Soon, liberals joined in to whitewash Faizal Siddiqui’s acid attack recreation scene.

ThePrint journalist Jyoti Yadav explained how it was water and not real acid used to recreate the scene.

Milli Gazette went on a completely different tangent where they even psychoanalysed the acid attack recreation scene.

Free Press Journal Editor too defended the acid attack recreation because Faizal was drinking water and not the ‘acid’.

Meanwhile, acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal, who was the inspiration behind Deepika Padukone’s Chhapak, too called out Siddiqui and his video. “You’d know how it feels if you put one drop of acid on your finger,” she said.

Searched termsfaizal siddiqui tiktok, faizal siddiqui banned, faizal siddiqui, faisal siddiqui

