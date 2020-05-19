TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui has been banned by the Chinese video sharing platform over multiple guidelines violation.

TikTok bans Faizal Siddiqui (image courtesy: @indiantweeter on Twitter)

However, despite his account being banned by TikTok, his videos are still visible for all to view and download. The warning that the account is banned also pops up and goes away within seconds.

Faizal glamorised acid attack via viral video

Faizal Siddiqui has been amongst various other TikTok influencers who have glamourised acid attack as a form of revenge for jilted lovers. Multiple people have made similar contentious video where a man can be seen drinking liquid from a glass while asking a woman how the man she had left him for has now left her. He then splashes the liquid on her face. The video then gets chopped and the woman then appears with acid burn wounds on her face. The ‘acid attack victim’ in the video is the same makeup artist actor Deepika Padukone had hired for her publicity stunt for her film Chhapaak where she asked the makeup artist to create her ‘acid attack look’.

FIR filed, NCW takes cognisance

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Following the social media outcry, an FIR was registered against him. The NCW too took cognisance of the incident and demanded action against him. NCW has written to DGP Maharashtra Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to take action against Siddiqui.

Whitewashing acid attack recreation scene

Soon, liberals joined in to whitewash Faizal Siddiqui’s acid attack recreation scene.

टिकटॉक स्टार फैजल सिद्दिकी का वीडियो कट कर के दिखाया जा रहा है. वीडियो की शुरुआत में वो पानी/शराब पी रहा है, वही लड़की के मुंह पर फेंकता है. इसका एसिड से कोई लेना देना नहीं है.



लड़की के मेकअप को एसिड अटैक का आधार ना बनायें, उसी मेकअप में उसने कई वीडियोज किये हैं. — Jyoti Yadav (@jyotiyadaav) May 18, 2020

ThePrint journalist Jyoti Yadav explained how it was water and not real acid used to recreate the scene.

Milli Gazette went on a completely different tangent where they even psychoanalysed the acid attack recreation scene.

Experts say Tiktok is a very inclusive media where a lots of Muslims, OBCs, SC/STs enjoy influencer status. This is something right wingers can't digest. Hence what is happening today is a like an online edition of a "riot", to attack a successful Muslim. — Milli Gazette (@milligazette) May 18, 2020

However, it clearly emerges it’s a spliced video and someone has cut out the part where Faisal Siddiqui drinks from the glass. pic.twitter.com/RalPXoCDXv — Not Nirmala (@nirmalyadutta23) May 18, 2020

Free Press Journal Editor too defended the acid attack recreation because Faizal was drinking water and not the ‘acid’.

Meanwhile, acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal, who was the inspiration behind Deepika Padukone’s Chhapak, too called out Siddiqui and his video. “You’d know how it feels if you put one drop of acid on your finger,” she said.