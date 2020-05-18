A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed with the Uttar Pradesh police by Advocate Abhishek Rajpoot against a controversial TikTok video creator named Faizal Siddiqui for promoting acid attack as a means to avenge lost love by jilted lovers. Faisal has 13.4 million followers on the Chinese video-sharing app and is the brother of another controversial creator named Amir Siddiqui.

I filled FIR against this Faizal Siddiqui, memeber of team nawab and brother of Amir Siddiqui

For promoting #Acid_attack on girls.

The NCW too took cognisance of the video and has written to DGP Maharashtra Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to take action against Siddiqui.

@NCWIndia has written to @DGPMaharashtra Shri. Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to take action against #FaizalSiddiqui for the video he posted that promotes a grievous crimes of #acidattack on social media using @TikTok_IN App.

The Contentious Video

The NCW condemned the promotion of grievous crime of acid attack to his millions of followers on social media. The NCW has also requested action under the relevant sections of the IT Act.

A 9-second video by Faizal Siddiqui was shared on Twitter by a user named Intrepid Saffron. The video has, since then, gone viral on social media. In the contentious TikTok video, he can be heard saying, “Usna tumhe chor diya jiska liya tumna Mujhe chora tha“. The loose translation goes as “Did the man, for whom you abandoned me, leave you?” Following the dialogue, he goes on to recreate a disturbing scene of an acid attack. The face of the victim is then seen covered in scars.