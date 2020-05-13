The radical Islamist preacher Zakir Naik has released a video in which he can be heard asking Islamic countries across the globe to collect data of non-Muslims in India who criticise Islam and arrest them when they land up in their countries and try them under the blasphemy law.

In a video going viral on social media, the Islamist preacher says that he would request all the Kuwait lawyers to collect a database of all non-Muslims in India who have ever passed any negative remarks or abused or ‘attacked’ Muslims or Islam, and keep it stored in their computer. Next time when these non-Muslim Indians visit any gulf country, be it Indonesia, Dubai, Kuwait or Saudi Arabia, they should be identified, booked and tried under the laws.

Fugitive Jehadi Zakir Naik says non-Muslim Indians who criticize Islam should be noted in a data bank & whenever they visit an Islamic country, should be arrested & tried under blasphemy laws pic.twitter.com/t1V7hhKo3q — iMac_too (@iMac_too) May 13, 2020

“The rich non-Muslims travel to Gulf and different Muslim countries. If these Muslim countries have data of these people attacking or spreading venom against Muslims, they should arrest them under their (own) law once they enter their territory,” said Naik. The video was first posted on Pakistani-American preacher Yasir Qadhi’s YouTube channel on 23rd April, 2020.

The radical Islamist preacher Zakir Naik is currently living in Malaysia after fleeing India. He is facing charges in India of provoking communal disharmony and indulging in unlawful activities that incited terror in the country.

He is also under investigation in India and Bangladesh for the terror attack at the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka in July 2016.

Radical Islamist Zakir Naik, a Mumbai-born 53-year-old who is the founder of the controversial ‘Peace TV’ has been living in Malaysia since 2017 after fleeing from India and the previous government there had granted permanent residency to him.

Although the current Mahathir administration has barred the controversial Islamic preacher from delivering public speeches, it is yet to take any decision on sending him back to India.

This is not the first time the radical Islamist was heard spewing venom. Speaking on BJP’s decision to repeal Article 370, he had said that Kashmir is being ‘singled out’ because it is a Muslim majority state. Naik had called the situation in Kashmir as an ‘act of war by the BJP government against the biggest Muslim community in the country.’ Adding to his hate speech against the Indian government, Naik ‘warned’ against a Palestine-like situation building up in the state. He even furthered the lie that Kashmiri youth are being arrested and ‘sent to undisclosed jails in and outside Kashmir’.

The controversial Islamic preacher, who reportedly inspired the mastermind of Sri Lanka Easter blasts last year that killed 290 people, had said he doesn’t intend to come back to India as long as the BJP is in power. Naik fled the country in 2016 after Dhaka terror attack.