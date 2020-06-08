The girl from South Delhi who had originally busted the ‘Bois locker room’ controversy has now lodged a complaint that she has been receiving threats on social media ever since the controversy. Based on her complaint the Delhi police cyber cell has filed another FIR in the case.

In May this year, the girl had exposed the said group and a host of other such groups by sharing screenshots of the repugnant details of the Instagram chats comprising of boys that discussed ‘gang-raping’ girls with the Delhi Police cyber cell. The complaint has now been shifted to cyber crime cell of Delhi Police. News agency PTI has quoted a senior police officer said that nature of content the girl has received has been threatening but also obnoxious in nature.

Delhi police cyber cell probing the ‘Bois Locker Room’ controversy lodged first FIR in the case

On May 4, the Delhi police had registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 465 (forgery), 469 (forgery to harm reputation), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) and Sections 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and apprehended a 15-year-old juvenile and identified 20 other accused involved in the Boys Locker Room group case.

Delhi police arrested group admin of the ‘Bois Locker Room’ Instagram group

On May 6, the Delhi police cyber cell probing the case arrested the class 12 administrator (admin) of the controversial ‘Bois Locker Room’ Instagram group.

Though the police have refused to share the identity of the arrested person, saying it could lead to revealing the identities of the minors who were part of the group, which had attracted the ire of people for its inappropriate content, it said that the arrested admin is a Class 12 student at a school-based in NCR and had appeared for his board exams this year. He is not a minor, confirmed the officials.

One of the girls pretended to be boy and suggested ‘she’ be gangraped herself

On May 10, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy revealed that one of the girls pretended to be a boy and suggested ‘she’ be gang-raped herself. Roy said in a press statement that the investigation has revealed that “the alleged Snapchat conversation is actually between a girl (sender) and a boy (receiver) in which the girl is sending chat messages through a fictional Snapchat account named ‘Siddharth’.” It is further said that “Using the fake identity of a male person, she suggested in the chat, a plan to sexually assault herself.”

‘Bois Locker Room’ controvery

Last month, social media was awash with repugnant details of an Instagram chat group comprising of boys that discussed ‘gang-raping’ girls in a group called ‘Bois Locker Room’ (Bois, being a spin on the word ‘boys’). The leaked photos of the “Bois Locker Room” (Boys Locker Room) Instagram group had kicked up a storm over the normalisation of rape culture in the country. The group allegedly ran by teenage boys, involved graphic sexualisation and sharing of private photos of underage girls, objectifying them and allegedly planning gang-rapes with minor girls. The petrifying incident came to light after a girl from South Delhi shared a screenshot on social media and busted the said group and a host of other such groups.