The Cyber Cell Branch of the Delhi Police probing the controversial ‘Bois Locker Room’ Instagram group case has arrested the administrator (admin) of the group, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Though the police have refused to share the identity of the arrested person, saying it could lead to revealing the identities of the minors who were part of the group, which had attracted the ire of people for its inappropriate content, it said that the arrested admin is a Class 12 student at a school-based in NCR and had appeared for his board exams this year. He is not a minor, confirmed the officials.

Sources said that the accused also revealed the names of other group members who were involved in sharing obscene photos of minor girls and chatting about objectifying them during interrogation.

One juvenile apprehended in connection to ‘Bois Locker Room’

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Earlier, the Delhi Police had apprehended a 15-year-old juvenile involved in the Boys Locker Room group case. The teenager was apprehended after cops discovered his registered phone number that was reportedly switched off. The police found that the boy had shared a picture in the Instagram group and reached his house after determining his address.

The cell phone of the juvenile has been recovered and is now being examined. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 465 (forgery), 469 (forgery to harm reputation), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) and Sections 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

So far, 27 members of the group have been identified of which 15 have been called for questioning since Tuesday. The devices of the identified members of the group have been seized and sent for forensic analysis. The names of four South Delhi schools and one in Noida have surfaced in connection to the case.

“Bois Locker Room” Instagram chat group

Recently, social media was awash with repugnant details of an Instagram chat group comprising of boys that discussed ‘gang-raping’ girls in a group called ‘Bois Locker Room’ (Bois, being a spin on the word ‘boys’). The group allegedly ran by teenage boys, involved graphic sexualisation and sharing of private photos of underage girls, objectifying them and planning gang-rapes with minor girls. The petrifying incident came to light after a girl from South Delhi shared a screenshot on social media and busted the said group and a host of other such groups.