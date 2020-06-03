Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi HC slams Delhi government for long delays in the cremation of bodies of...
News Reports
Updated:

Delhi HC slams Delhi government for long delays in the cremation of bodies of Coronavirus victims in the city

A Division Bench of Chief Justice, Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan took suo motu cognizance after it noted that bodies of those who had died of coronavirus as far as 5 days ago in Delhi were yet to be cremated.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
File Photo (Al Jazeera)
3

Hearing a suo motu petition on the “highly dissatisfactory” storage and cremation facilities for those who have died due to Coronavirus, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday slammed Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government and sought an explanation for the slow rate of disposal of COVID-19 related dead bodies at crematoriums in the city, reports Bar and Bench.

The court noted that as on May 31, 2020, out of total 45 dead bodies only 7 were cremated.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan took suo motu cognizance after it noted that bodies of those who had died of coronavirus as far as 5 days ago in Delhi were yet to be cremated. And also that inside the largest COVID-19 mortuary of Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP), all 80 storage racks were full, with 28 more bodies lying on the floor, piled on top of each other.

After recording the submissions made by the Delhi government that besides Nigam Bodh Ghat crematorium, Pachkuiyan and Punjabi Bagh crematoriums had also been authorized to dispose of the dead bodies of persons who had either passed away on account of COVID-19 or there was a suspicion of the same and that the timings of the crematoriums had also been increased, the court ordered: “We would like to know from the respondents the reasons for slow disposal of these dead bodies. We, therefore, direct the respondents to file further status report/affidavit”.

The court asked the Delhi Government to state whether it was following its own guidelines issued on May 30, regarding the disposal of dead bodies. “It is one thing to issue the directions/guidelines and it is absolutely a different thing to ensure the execution of those directions. We are not burdening the respondents by adding any further directions to the directions already issued by the respondent No.1 on 30th May 2020. However, what we expect from the respondents is, proper execution of those guidelines/directions so that the aforesaid dead bodies may be disposed of at the earliest and the relatives of those persons who have expired should be informed and other formalities are completed immediately.”, the Delhi High Court said.

The matter would be taken up again on June 15.

Crematoriums in the city sending back bodies of Coronavirus victims to hospitals

It was reported on May 28, that the mortuary in the Lok Nayak Hospital, the largest dedicated coronavirus hospital in the national capital, is now full with dead bodies of coronavirus victims and suspected cases as bodies are returning back to the facility from the crematorium due to their inability to depose more dead bodies.

According to the reports, the Nigambodh Ghat CNG crematorium in Delhi sent eight bodies back to the Lok Nayak hospital on May 26 (Tuesday) as it was in no position to depose more bodies. The crematorium has only two of its six furnaces working.

With the rising deaths related to coronavirus in Delhi, the hospital staff are worried now, who said, “We are yet to cremate the bodies of those who died five days ago”.

“The backlog of such cases is increasing every day. Wearing PPE suits, we stand in the sun in this heat outside the crematorium only to be told in the evening that they cannot accept the bodies. Today there are 28 bodies on the floor lying next to each other or piled on top of each other. Last week, there were 34,” said another official according to HT.

Coronavirus deaths being covered up in Delhi? Municipality records show three times deaths compared to official numbers

Recently, senior BJP leaders in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had reportedly accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led-Delhi Government of a ‘massive discrepancy’ in the number of official Coronavirus deaths and the actual data of such deaths, recorded from crematoriums and burial grounds.

On the contrary, the Delhi Government had passed on the blame for the discrepancy in data on the hospitals. Arvind Kejriwal has accused the health officials of not providing timely information and has therefore issued new guidelines.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Amul pumped in Rs 8,000 crore back into rural economy during lockdown, increased milk collection by 15% with seamless supply chain

OpIndia Staff -
Dairy cooperative AMUL stood tall as the coronavirus crisis hit the country and against all odds managed to ensure that milk distribution is not impaired and supply chain management is seamless.
Read more
Opinions

‘Muslim Lives Matter’ at a time of BLM: Biggest lesson from this development is that Indian liberals and Western progressives are devotees of the...

K Bhattacharjee -
Indian liberals decided that it was a good opportunity to equate Indian Muslims with the Black population in the USA and trend 'Muslim Lives Matter'.
Read more

IB officer Ankit Sharma was specifically targeted by a mob led by Tahir Hussain, deep-rooted conspiracy behind the murder: Charge-sheet by Delhi Police

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
According to charge-sheet by Delhi POlice, Ankit Sharma was specifically targeted by a mob led by suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain

Delhi: Security increased and police deployed at Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar as anti-CAA lobby plan protests against CAA, UAPA

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The police officials said that there were already few women had assembled the spot, however, after a painstaking effort by the police present at the spot, the women were sent back from the protest site.

Scientist Anand Ranganathan exposes hate, selectivity, lies, and propaganda of ‘kitty party journalist’ Saba Naqvi. Watch video

Media OpIndia Staff -
Saba Naqvi, a troll masquerading as a 'journalist' had an embarrassing moment on TV on Tuesday as her propaganda and lies got exposed on national television.

Comparing African Americans to Muslims in India is like reading history upside down

Culture and History Abhishek Banerjee -
In other words, Indian ‘secularism’ has been a yoke on nearly everyone’s shoulders. On the shoulders of Hindus, backward castes, women, LGBTQ, the poor. Indian ‘secularism’ has only ever helped Islamist patriarchy.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
Entertainment

“Chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahin kar sakte,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece alleges torture, sexual assault by his brother, says the actor did not support her

OpIndia Staff -
She further alleged that when she told Nawazuddin about the childhood trauma she went through, even he did not believe her.
Read more
Entertainment

Hindustani Bhau files police complaint against Ekta Kapoor for ‘inappropriate sex scene’ in her erotic web series XXX 2

OpIndia Staff -
Hindustani Bhau took to Instagram on Monday to share a video from outside Mumbai's Khar Police station stating that he has filed the complaint against Ekta and Shobha Kapoor 'for disrespecting our Indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country'.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi riot charge-sheet: Tahir Hussain met Umar Khalid, Pinjra Tod activists sent messages asking Muslims to keep acid, petrol, hot water, stones ready

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi riot charge-sheet prove beyond doubt that the violence was well planed and organised by Islamist and leftist activists
Read more
Social Media

Standup comedian apologises for insulting Hanuman Chalisa, says he is a Hindu too and will never repeat such acts

OpIndia Staff -
A video of Alokesh Sinha's performance had gone viral on social media recently, where he was seen using derogatory words for the Hanuman Chalisa.
Read more
News Reports

Meerut: Shakib posed as Hindu to trap Punjab girl who eloped with him with jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh, beheads her after revealing his...

OpIndia Staff -
Meerut police solves one-year old mysterious murder case, finds Muslim Shakib had eloped with Hindu girl pretending to be Hindu and then killed her
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Delhi HC slams Delhi government for long delays in the cremation of bodies of Coronavirus victims in the city

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi government has been receiving flak for fudging data of the number of coronavirus deaths and it unpreparedness in handling the pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Amul pumped in Rs 8,000 crore back into rural economy during lockdown, increased milk collection by 15% with seamless supply chain

OpIndia Staff -
Dairy cooperative AMUL stood tall as the coronavirus crisis hit the country and against all odds managed to ensure that milk distribution is not impaired and supply chain management is seamless.
Read more
News Reports

Telangana: Farmer ploughing field finds pots with gold and silver ornaments

OpIndia Staff -
As per the New Indian Express report, a total of 25 pieces of ornaments were found in those pots.
Read more
News Reports

LGBT Community condemns pride march at Lal Chowk, abandons Pride Kashmir even as radical Muslims give them death threats

OpIndia Staff -
LGBT Community is now saying that holding pride marches during pride month is worthy of condemnation.
Read more
Opinions

‘Muslim Lives Matter’ at a time of BLM: Biggest lesson from this development is that Indian liberals and Western progressives are devotees of the...

K Bhattacharjee -
Indian liberals decided that it was a good opportunity to equate Indian Muslims with the Black population in the USA and trend 'Muslim Lives Matter'.
Read more
News Reports

IB officer Ankit Sharma was specifically targeted by a mob led by Tahir Hussain, deep-rooted conspiracy behind the murder: Charge-sheet by Delhi Police

OpIndia Staff -
According to charge-sheet by Delhi POlice, Ankit Sharma was specifically targeted by a mob led by suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain
Read more
Crime

Kerala: Police identify WhatsApp group circulating child pornography, 3 persons including admin arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Cyberdome, a wing of the Kerala police have joined hands with Interpol to curb the menace of cybercrime involving child pornography
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Security increased and police deployed at Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar as anti-CAA lobby plan protests against CAA, UAPA

OpIndia Staff -
The police officials said that there were already few women had assembled the spot, however, after a painstaking effort by the police present at the spot, the women were sent back from the protest site.
Read more
Media

Scientist Anand Ranganathan exposes hate, selectivity, lies, and propaganda of ‘kitty party journalist’ Saba Naqvi. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Saba Naqvi, a troll masquerading as a 'journalist' had an embarrassing moment on TV on Tuesday as her propaganda and lies got exposed on national television.
Read more
Culture and History

Comparing African Americans to Muslims in India is like reading history upside down

Abhishek Banerjee -
In other words, Indian ‘secularism’ has been a yoke on nearly everyone’s shoulders. On the shoulders of Hindus, backward castes, women, LGBTQ, the poor. Indian ‘secularism’ has only ever helped Islamist patriarchy.
Read more

Connect with us

229,372FansLike
360,417FollowersFollow
245,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com