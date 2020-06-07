Sunday, June 7, 2020
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi: “He will kill me. Please save my life”, says Hindu woman who was earlier tortured by her Muslim husband to eat beef

Neha revealed that stones are pelted at her house every day and the police have not taken appropriate action in this matter

Hindu woman fears for her life, Muslim husband accused of torture
Screengrab of the Viral Video
5

In a viral video uploaded on Saturday by Supreme Court Advocate Karunesh Shukla, a Hindu woman named Neha Jogi narrated her harrowing experience of being married to a Muslim husband, Nafees Khan. She is a resident of Burari in Delhi and was deceived into marriage by Khan. “He started beating me mercilessly and forcing me to convert to Islam,” she sighed.

In her own words, she was coerced into undergoing the gender-identification test of her unborn child. Neha had been warned by Khan to leave his house. The perpetrator even threatened to kill her and her family members. She alleged that the police initially refused to lodge an FIR and instead recommended her to opt for counselling.

“If he kills me, what will I do with counselling? I beg my Hindu brothers and sisters to help me. I apologise for my mistake (marriage). He can kill me. He has several criminal cases against him. One of his brothers has been implicated in a rape case while another has been linked to a murder case. If I am dead, what will be the use of the police investigation? Please save me.” she pleaded.

Neha revealed that stones are pelted at her house every day and the police have not taken appropriate action in this matter. “Where will I go? Please help me,” she requested. Breaking into tears with folded hands, her aged mother said, “I plead the Hindu society to help us. They will kill us. Please help us.”

Alleged Police Indifference

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered by the Police under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation). The Burari Police station allegedly refused to file an FIR in the matter initially when Neha Khan approached them but proceeded to do so after the advocate intervened in the matter. The FIR lodged at the Burari Police Station states that Neha Khan married Nafees Khan in March 2018, it was a love marriage. Her daughter was born nine months later. She says in the FIR that she came to know after her marriage that her husband was already married.

Advocate speaks to Opindia

Advocate Karunesh Shukla informed OpIndia that he is receiving threats from Pakistan and being abused in the most vulgar of words. He told us that he is fearful of his life. Karunesh said that Neha Khan has since then gone to her parents’ home. The whereabouts of Nafees Khan are not exactly known to the advocate. He told us that she is continuing to receive threats from the family of her husband.

The advocate also said that Nafees Khan told Neha Khan that she could practice her own faith after they were married. However, following their marriage, he used to force her to eat buffalo meat. He used to beat her and tell her to read the Quran and perform Namaz, the lawyer told us. In the video that has gone viral, the woman also says that the brother of his husband is in the Aam Aadmi Party. She says that she was told that her grave will be dug and he will build his life over her grave.

