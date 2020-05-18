A video went viral on social media recently where a woman who addressed herself as Neha Khan could be heard saying that her husband was torturing her. The plight of the woman who is married to one Nafees Khan evoked sympathy from a lot of people. She alleged that she was not being fed properly and her husband beats her regularly. She also alleged torture on the grounds of religion. She is a Hindu and her husband is Muslim. The woman is a resident of Burari in Delhi.

Neha records another appeal to rescue her from husband Nafees Khan.

She says that she was force-fed beef and tortured during the birth of her child which increased after she gave birth to a daughter.

This video made my eyes well up.

The videos were shared by journalist Soumyadipta on Twitter.

OpIndia got in touch with the lawyer of the woman concerned, Advocate Karunesh Shukla. He told us that an FIR has been registered by the Police under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation). The Burari Police station allegedly refused to file an FIR in the matter initially when Neha Khan approached them but proceeded to do so after the advocate intervened in the matter. The FIR was registered on the 14th of May.

FIR registered in the matter

The FIR lodged at the Burari Police Station states that Neha Khan married Nafees Khan in March 2018, it was a love marriage. Her daughter was born nine months later. She says in the FIR that she came to know after her marriage that her husband was already married. She says that soon Nafees Khan had started quarrelling with her and beating her a few days after the marriage. But she continued to endure the torture to save her marriage. She claims in the FIR that the torture increased in its intensity after the birth of her daughter.

Neha Khan says that Nafees Khan beats her over trivial matters and threatens to murder her. She claims that in April her husband showed her a big gun and threatened to kill her with it. She says that he had again given the same threat a week before the FIR was registered. She says in the FIR that the husband does not even give her enough money to cover the expenses of her and her daughter.

The FIR registered in the matter

Advocate Karunesh Shukla told us that Neha Khan has since then gone to her parents’ home. The whereabouts of Nafees Khan are not exactly known to the advocate. He told us that she is continuing to receive threats from the family of her husband. He also informed us that he is receiving threats from Pakistan and he is being abused in the most vulgar of words. He told us that he is fearful of his life.

नेहा श्रीवास्तव केस में लड़की का हेल्प करने की वजह से … ये जिहादी सिंगलसोर्स मुझे अब निशाने पर ले रहें हैं,



पाकिस्तान से, इस नं से +923142303174 धमकी दे रहे हैं। मां-बहन की गालियां दे रहे हैं ।



The advocate also told us that Nafees Khan told Neha Khan that she could practice her own faith after they were married. However, following their marriage, he used to force her to eat buffalo meat. He used to beat her and tell her to read the Quran and perform Namaz, the lawyer told us. In the video that has gone viral, the woman also says that the brother of his husband is in the Aam Aadmi Party. She repeats much of the allegations in the FIR in the video as well. She says that she was told that her grave will be dug and he will build his life over her grave. He also sought to throw her out of the house.

In the video, Neha Khan shows the gun as well and weeps that her life has been destroyed. She begs people to give her justice and demands that action be taken against her husband. In another video that has been accessed by Opindia, Neha Khan says that Nafees Khan beat her when she refused to give in to his demands and observe Namaz and Roza. She also says that she was forced to eat buffalo meat. She also says that her husband forced her to undergo a gender determination test when she was pregnant and when the doctors told him that it was a boy, he did not say anything but when a daughter was born, the torture increased in intensity.

Neha Khan says in the video that her husband told her, “Tu abhi pakki Musalman nahi bani hai, Gau maas kha, bhains ka maans kha, tab jaake tu Musalman banegi (You have not become a true Muslim, eat beef and buffalo meat, only then you will become a true Muslim)”. She adds she was beaten a lot over the matter and her husband refused to pay her electricity bills. She says that her husband told the people who delivered water in the area that they shouldn’t provide water at her home. She also says that she was threatened to withdraw her complaint over the matter. Neha Khan also said that she registered a complaint with the Police only after things had escalated to such a point. The advocate told us that the enquiry is currently on in the matter.