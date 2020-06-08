The Meerut Police have reportedly apprehended a man named Wasim Ahmed who lured a Hindu woman from Hapur in his love trap by concealing his identity and then raping her for 2 years. The arrest was made after a case was registered on the basis of a complaint by the victim. Wasim is a resident of Ajrada that falls under the jurisdiction of the Mundali police station.

The police have lodged two cases against the accused – one under the Information Technology Act and another for raping the victim. Reportedly, Wasim had also shared videos and pictures on social media that showed him committing the heinous crime. As such, his phone has been confiscated and is under investigation. According to Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey, the accused is married and has 2 children. The perpetrator had forged documents to procure a fake Aadhaar card, bearing a Hindu name Dinesh. Wasim worked at a hospital in the Nauchandi area of ​​Meerut.

Impersonation – A textbook case of Love Jihad

The SP informed that the accused operated under the Facebook ID of Dinesh Ravat. Wasim had thus befriended the victim 2 years ago using the Hindu name and then raped her. The perpetrator had also threatened to murder the woman after she filed a complaint with the police. According to Kithore CO Ramanand Kushwaha, when the police went to arrest Wasim, he claimed to be a journalist to evade arrest. The cops have recovered two ID cards with the name of Dinesh Ravat and Wasim Ahmed.

Shakib becomes Aman, brutally murders victim

This is not the first time that such a case has come to light. Recently, the Meerut Police had solved a murder case which had remained unsolved for the past one year. It was revealed to be a case of Love Jihad where the accused Shakib, a resident of Meerut, had posed as a Hindu boy, Aman, in order to get into a relationship with Ekta Deshwal from Ludhiana. Later, he had beheaded the girl and dumped parts of her body in various places after eloping with her and revealing his identity.