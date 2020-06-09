The accused in Meerut rape case – Waseem Ahmed has admitted that he raped the victim with the deliberate motive of shaming a Hindu woman on the internet. According to Swarajya report, the victim Hindu woman in her complaint has stated that the accused Waseem Ahmed had told her that he wanted to teach you (Hindus) people a lesson.

As reported by Swarajya, the investigation officer also confirmed that during the police interrogation, Waseem said that he did this all with the motive of shaming a Hindu woman on the Internet.

Portion of FIR (image courtesy: Swarajyamag.com)

According to the police, Waseem had shot videos of the sexual act with the victim and had shared the videos on the internet. The phone has been confiscated and is under investigation. The FIR said that after the woman got physically intimate with Waseem who was pretending to be Dinesh Ravat, she asked him to marry her. However, he then revealed that he is actually a Muslim and is married with two children. According to the FIR he did this to ‘teach you people’ a lesson and hence he betrayed her trust. When she objected, he threatened to beat her up and threatened to kill her family members.

Waseem Ahmed changes his identity to Hindu to rape the victim

On Monday, the Meerut police had arrested Waseem Ahmed, a resident of Ajrara village that falls under Mundali Police Station in Meerut, in connection with a love-jihad case after the accused had lured a Hindu woman from Hapur in his love trap by concealing his identity and claiming to be Hindu, while then raping her for two years.

According to a complaint by the victim, the accused Waseem Ahmed and she became friends on Facebook. The accused had said his name to be Dinesh Ravat. One day, Waseem called her to his home and made physical relations with her. As the woman later asked him to marry her, he revealed his real name and said that he was a married man with two children.

“He said I cheated you because I wanted to teach you people me a lesson,” the woman reportedly said in her complaint. The FIR was filed on 6 June at Mundali Police Station on the statement of the woman.

The accused used fake identity cards, Facebook accounts

Meanwhile, the police have recovered “fake” Aadhaar card made in the name of ‘Dinesh Kumar Ravat’. The accused was operating a Facebook account in the name of ‘Dinesh Ravat’. The police had also found out that by faking his identity as ‘Dinesh Ravat’, the accused had worked in a local hospital as a nursing staff for about a year.

Fake Aadhar card obtained by Waseem Ahmed/ Image Source: Swarajya

The accused had also obtained a driving licence and voter cards are in the name of Wasim Ahmed, however, with different spellings. Further, the Meerut police has also found that the accused, in his Facebook account, had described himself as a reporter for Hindi daily Punjab Kesari.

Original documents of Waseem Ahmed/ Image Source: Swarajya

When the police looked into the account, it was revealed that the accused was sharing press cuttings daily, some of them saying ‘Waseem Ahmed’ in the byline. However, the font of the byline looked different from the content of the reports. During the interrogation, the accused Waseem could not produce any identity card for the newspaper when asked.

Waseem Ahmed Facebook account/ Image Source: Swarajya

The police had earlier booked Waseem under IPC sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation). As the investigation by the Uttar Pradesh had revealed that the accused had impersonated other place to cheat the women, the police have filed another case against Waseem under IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating), and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act (computer-related offences such as fraud).