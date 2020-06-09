Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Home Crime Meerut rape accused Waseem raped the woman and filmed the sex video to ‘shame...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Meerut rape accused Waseem raped the woman and filmed the sex video to ‘shame a Hindu woman on internet’

According to Swarajya report, the victim Hindu woman in her complaint has stated that the accused Waseem Ahmed had told her that he wanted to teach you (Hindus) people a lesson.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Meerut rape accused Waseem Ahmed
6

The accused in Meerut rape case – Waseem Ahmed has admitted that he raped the victim with the deliberate motive of shaming a Hindu woman on the internet. According to Swarajya report, the victim Hindu woman in her complaint has stated that the accused Waseem Ahmed had told her that he wanted to teach you (Hindus) people a lesson.

As reported by Swarajya, the investigation officer also confirmed that during the police interrogation, Waseem said that he did this all with the motive of shaming a Hindu woman on the Internet.

Portion of FIR (image courtesy: Swarajyamag.com)

According to the police, Waseem had shot videos of the sexual act with the victim and had shared the videos on the internet. The phone has been confiscated and is under investigation. The FIR said that after the woman got physically intimate with Waseem who was pretending to be Dinesh Ravat, she asked him to marry her. However, he then revealed that he is actually a Muslim and is married with two children. According to the FIR he did this to ‘teach you people’ a lesson and hence he betrayed her trust. When she objected, he threatened to beat her up and threatened to kill her family members.

Waseem Ahmed changes his identity to Hindu to rape the victim

On Monday, the Meerut police had arrested Waseem Ahmed, a resident of Ajrara village that falls under Mundali Police Station in Meerut, in connection with a love-jihad case after the accused had lured a Hindu woman from Hapur in his love trap by concealing his identity and claiming to be Hindu, while then raping her for two years.

According to a complaint by the victim, the accused Waseem Ahmed and she became friends on Facebook. The accused had said his name to be Dinesh Ravat. One day, Waseem called her to his home and made physical relations with her. As the woman later asked him to marry her, he revealed his real name and said that he was a married man with two children.

“He said I cheated you because I wanted to teach you people me a lesson,” the woman reportedly said in her complaint. The FIR was filed on 6 June at Mundali Police Station on the statement of the woman. 

The accused used fake identity cards, Facebook accounts

Meanwhile, the police have recovered “fake” Aadhaar card made in the name of ‘Dinesh Kumar Ravat’. The accused was operating a Facebook account in the name of ‘Dinesh Ravat’. The police had also found out that by faking his identity as ‘Dinesh Ravat’, the accused had worked in a local hospital as a nursing staff for about a year.

Fake Aadhar card obtained by Waseem Ahmed/ Image Source: Swarajya

The accused had also obtained a driving licence and voter cards are in the name of Wasim Ahmed, however, with different spellings. Further, the Meerut police has also found that the accused, in his Facebook account, had described himself as a reporter for Hindi daily Punjab Kesari.

Original documents of Waseem Ahmed/ Image Source: Swarajya

When the police looked into the account, it was revealed that the accused was sharing press cuttings daily, some of them saying ‘Waseem Ahmed’ in the byline. However, the font of the byline looked different from the content of the reports. During the interrogation, the accused Waseem could not produce any identity card for the newspaper when asked.

Waseem Ahmed Facebook account/ Image Source: Swarajya

The police had earlier booked Waseem under IPC sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation). As the investigation by the Uttar Pradesh had revealed that the accused had impersonated other place to cheat the women, the police have filed another case against Waseem under IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating), and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act (computer-related offences such as fraud).

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsmeerut love jihad, meerut rape, waseem becomes dinesh

Trending now

News Reports

Former Justice investigates Mewat, talks about abduction, rape, forceful conversion to Islam of Hindu girls, rampant atrocities against Dalits

OpIndia Staff -
Muslims in Mewat were being able to carry out these crimes against Dalits in connivance with the administration and the local police
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Woman kills pregnant second wife of husband in Moradabad, wields gun around the dead body as stunned bystanders stand scared

OpIndia Staff -
According to police officials, the gun was provided to the accused by her husband Zafar who is absconding ever since the incident.
Read more

Why will anybody travel to Delhi for Coronavirus treatment? Here is how AAP is bluffing to cover failures

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
AAP has created a fake debate around a non-issue. Their real objective is to steer the conversation away from their failures in Delhi.

Vishv Books of Delhi Press publishes anti-Hindu literature, books titled ‘Brahman Union’ and ‘Dharam ka Shaap’ sold on Amazon

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Vishv Books, an associate company of Delhi Press, has published several titles that stand out due to their anti-Hindu slant.

State facts, not rhetorics: Group of Intellectuals and Academics on Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘leaked’ tape on Delhi riots

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The GIA informed the Facebook CEO that it had sent a fact-finding team to areas in Delhi that were hit by violence earlier this year.

People of West Bengal will reduce her to a “political refugee” says Amit Shah. Here are the 5 scathing remarks made by Shah against...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the West Bengal state, under Mamata Banerjee's rule, remains the only state in the country that propagates political violence

Recently Popular

News Reports

Customer buys Bhagwat Purana, Amazon seller also sends a book on why the Hindu scripture is ‘irrelevant’ as a ‘special gift’

OpIndia Staff -
The Twitter user has stated that while he had ordered the Hindu scripture, a second book denigrating the same scripture was sent as a 'special gift' by the seller, presumably to dissuade readers from reading the Hindu holy book.
Read more
News Reports

I reactivated Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in 2008 without informing govt because earlier 5 requests were denied: Former Air Marshal PK Barbora

OpIndia Staff -
Former Air Marshal PK Barbora said he didn’t inform govt before landing at Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in 2008 as all earlier requests were denied.
Read more
Media

To get dirt on Arnab Goswami, Newslaundry messages a Pakistani journalist: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Newslaundry harbours a deep seated hatred for Arnab Goswami because the latter's editorial point of view differs from theirs.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Wasim Ahmed becomes Dinesh Rawat, obtains fake identity card to lure a Hindu woman, rapes her for two years

OpIndia Staff -
According to Kithore CO Ramanand Kushwaha, when the police went to arrest Wasim, he claimed to be a journalist to evade arrest.
Read more
News Reports

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

OpIndia Staff -
Ekta Kapoor slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media
Read more
News Reports

Meet cartoonist Vishal: Busting leftist monopoly in narrative with Hindutva cartoons, one at a time

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal makes cartoons on Instagram which seeks to bust the leftist monopoly over the control of discourse
Read more

Latest News

Crime

Meerut rape accused Waseem raped the woman and filmed the sex video to ‘shame a Hindu woman on internet’

OpIndia Staff -
Meerut Rape case victim says accused Waseem Ahmad lured her and shot sex videos to teach Hindu woman a lesson.
Read more
News Reports

Post mortem reports prove that migrant workers did not die of starvation as claimed by sections of the media

OpIndia Staff -
Numerous media reports have claimed that migrant workers died due to hunger and starvation in Shramik Trains.
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje diagnosed with coronavirus, hospitalised in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Jyotiraditya Scindia had reportedly developed symptoms of the Chinese virus and was hospitalised 4 days ago.
Read more
News Reports

Former Justice investigates Mewat, talks about abduction, rape, forceful conversion to Islam of Hindu girls, rampant atrocities against Dalits

OpIndia Staff -
Muslims in Mewat were being able to carry out these crimes against Dalits in connivance with the administration and the local police
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Woman kills pregnant second wife of husband in Moradabad, wields gun around the dead body as stunned bystanders stand scared

OpIndia Staff -
According to police officials, the gun was provided to the accused by her husband Zafar who is absconding ever since the incident.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police crime branch arrest one Khalid Saifi for his role in Delhi anti-Hindu riots, pictures of him with journalists, politicians emerge

OpIndia Staff -
Khalid Saifi was earlier arrested by the Delhi police from the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest site at Khureji Khas on February 26
Read more
Opinions

Why will anybody travel to Delhi for Coronavirus treatment? Here is how AAP is bluffing to cover failures

Abhishek Banerjee -
AAP has created a fake debate around a non-issue. Their real objective is to steer the conversation away from their failures in Delhi.
Read more
News Reports

Vishv Books of Delhi Press publishes anti-Hindu literature, books titled ‘Brahman Union’ and ‘Dharam ka Shaap’ sold on Amazon

OpIndia Staff -
Vishv Books, an associate company of Delhi Press, has published several titles that stand out due to their anti-Hindu slant.
Read more
Politics

Mamata Banerjee threatening journalists with fake FIRs for reporting against state govt: Home Minister Amit Shah

OpIndia Staff -
Amit Shah mentioned how the political environment has been deteriorating in West Bengal under the Mamata Banerjee's rule. The Home Minister also added that the Mamata Banerjee-led government has been threatening and intimidating journalists for exposing her government's failure.
Read more
News Reports

Kashmir: LeT’s new proxy group TRF takes responsibility for the assassination of Sarpanch Ajay Pandita, says no ‘political stooges’ will be spared

OpIndia Staff -
The terrorist group issued a statement warning that no 'political stooge' in the valley who stands with the 'occupational regime' will be spared.
Read more

Connect with us

230,203FansLike
368,424FollowersFollow
247,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com