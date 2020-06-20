An Ex-Muslim atheist has urged people on social media to help authorities trace a Muslim blogger in the United Kingdom after the latter threatened him and his family in one of his blogs. The blogger took offence at Harris Sultan for allegedly criticising Islam. Harris Sultan has authored a book, ‘The Curse of God: Why I left Islam’.

Do you know this #terrorist living in the #UK? He is openly threatening to #SLAUGHTER my family, morph their photos, KILL my DOG.



He also said he will give my details to **ISLAMISTS** in Melbourne to deal with me.



If you know him, contact Officer Pippa on 0208-733-6515. Retweet pic.twitter.com/xEedyotLGz — Harris Sultan (@TheHarrisSultan) June 20, 2020

In the video shared by Sultan, the Muslim blogger says, “So, Harris, tell me, you are speaking about women’s rights, basically you want them to run around naked, sure that’s your opinion but when you target Islam, it becomes personal for us and we have to reply to you. Get it?” He continued, “To us, they are our family, they live in our hearts. Anyone who targets my prophet or Allah, I will go after his family.”

The blogger then went on to say that he has stalked Sultan’s family on Instagram and Facebook. He says that he has stalked the Facebook profiles of Sultan’s mother, his sister and his ‘white’ wife. The blogger says that all the information has been downloaded and everything is on file. The blogger further says, “Now I will slaughter them live on TV, in front of everyone.”

The blogger also speaks of killing Sultan’s pet dog. he also said that he had been given Sultan’s address by some Australian boy and it seemed to him that it was accurate. He also speaks of handing over Sultan’s personal details to Melbourne’s Islamic Committee.

The blogger’s primary grudge appears to be Harris Sultan’s criticism of Islam and appears motivated enough to hurt him and his family physically for it. As we have seen with Kamlesh Tiwari and Charlie Hebdo, such threats cannot be taken lightly as Jihadists are known to go out of their way to attack and kill those who criticise Islam.