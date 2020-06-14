On June 8, the Rajasthan police reportedly nabbed one Riyaz for raping a minor girl and threatening to make the video clip of the heinous act viral. The incident occurred in the Lasani village in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan. Reportedly, the accused and two of his accomplice, namely, Sulaiman and Saiyed Anwar, tortured the victim into converting to Islam and coerced her into marrying Riyaz. Since the girl was a minor at the time of her rape, a case was registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act at the Deogarh police station.

As per the report, the victim who is now 19 has complained that the accused Riyaz came to her house to drink water, 4 years ago. Later, they got along and had a physical relationship. Riyaz had initially introduced himself with a Hindu name but the victim later found out that he was a Muslim. Although he pressured her into marriage, she broke off the relationship. The cops informed that the accused then raped the victim, recorded the crime and threatened to make the video viral, in case she did not give in to his demands.

Forced to convert to Islam

On June 1 this year, the accused along with Sulaiman and Saiyed Anwar took the victim to a dargah and coerced her into agreeing to the nikah (Islamic marriage). Reportedly, the trio forced her into accepting Islam. When she refused, they brutally thrashed her and threatened to murder her family members, besides burning their house. According to SHO (Deogarh), she could escape when a few boys who were playing cricket in the vicinity rushed to the dargah. When the news spread, locals gathered in large numbers near the Khari river, adjoining the dargah, and the cops were informed.

Shakib becomes Aman and beheads victim

This is not the first time when a Muslim perpetrator assumed a Hindu name to trap his victim. Earlier, the Meerut Police in Uttar Pradesh had nabbed one Shakib who beheaded a Punjabi girl and buried her dismembered body in a sugarcane field. He had faked his identity as a Hindu to befriend the girl. On winning her trust, he convinced her to elope with ₹25 lacs worth of jewelry. When the victim resented after knowing his real identity, Shakib murdered her, and chopped off her neck and head. SSP Ajay Sahni said that the girl’s head and hand was missing when the body was recovered from the field. The case took almost a year to solve.