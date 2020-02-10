Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid seen cheering, encouraging as a baby is made to shout Azadi slogans

Even the Supreme Court of India had taken suo moto cognizance of the involvement of children in these protests but it appears that Salman Khurshid does not believe there's anything wrong with it, despite the fact that a baby has already lost its life due to the negligence of the parents.

Salman Khurshid seen cheering, encouraging a baby to chant Azadi slogans
Salman khurshid(source: Financial Express)
Salman Khurshid, a senior leader of the Congress party, has been spotted at a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, reportedly in Jamia, participating in a jolly round of ‘Azadi’ chanting that was led by a baby. Khurshid beamed with pride, and encouraged as the child was cheered by the crowd to chant slogans of “Tum Goli Maaro! Azadi!” and “Hum Chheen ke lenge Azadi!”

It is not yet clear the kind of Azadi the slogans were demanding as there have been occasions in the past in Delhi when slogans demanding ‘Azadi’ from Hindus and ‘Jinnah Wali Azadi’ were raised. Not one adult around the child appeared concerned about the kind of vitriol the child was being exposed to. Salman Khurshid had a big smile on his face as he responded with ‘Azadi’ loudly every time the child shouted a cry. It was obvious that the child was trying very hard to impress the adults around him, as is only natural. And the adults did not disappoint him.

Not too long ago, an infant had died in Shaheen Bagh due to the negligence of its parents. The four-month-old infant had caught a cold due to the harsh weather conditions of Delhi, after being exposed to it night after night as his mother sat at Shaheen Bagh’s protest site and succumbed eventually. However, that had not sparked any introspection on the part of the protesters. The mother herself said that she was willing to ‘sacrifice’ her remaining two children as well for the fight against NRC.

Celebrations had continued at the protests despite the death of the infant and the death due to negligence did not disrupt the normal order of things. Later, a video had surfaced where children were holding posters of the deceased baby and a protester could be heard chanting in the background that the baby was a ‘Qurbani’ for the protests. Children have been a regular feature at these protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Children have been spotted chanting slogans such as “Jo Hitler ki chaal chalega, woh Hitler ki maut marega” and “Jamia tere khoon se, Inquilab aayega”.

One would have expected Salman Khurshid, a former Union Minister, a senior Supreme Court advocate and Congress’ minority face to know better and not encourage such deranged behaviour. However, he appears to be perfectly at home chanting Azadi slogans with the child. Even the Supreme Court of India had taken suo moto cognizance of the involvement of children in these protests but it appears that Salman Khurshid does not believe there’s anything wrong with it, despite the fact that a baby has already lost its life due to the negligence of the parents.

