Wednesday, July 29, 2020
News Reports
Updated:

Number of recovered coronavirus patients crosses 1 million in India out of over 1.5 million total cases

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with more than 4 lakh cases, out which 1.46 lakh are active cases, and 2.40 lakh recoveries.

OpIndia Staff

Coronavirus
map courtesy: covid19india.org
As the Union Government further relaxed the lockdown that has been imposed to contain the spread of Coronavirus with the Unlock 3.0 guidelines, the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 crossed one million or ten lakh today. More than 15 lakh people have been infected with the Chinese virus in the country so far. With 10 lakh recoveries, the number of active cases in the country is more than 5 lakh, while around 35,000 people have succumbed to the disease, according to Coronavirus tracking website covid19india.org.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with more than 4 lakh cases, out which 1.46 lakh are active cases, and 2.40 lakh recoveries. Tamil Nadu is in the second spot with 2.34 lakh total cases, which include 57 thousand active cases and 1.73 lakh recoveries. City-state Delhi has the third highest cases at 1.33 lakh, but the number of active cases in Delhi is only 10 thousand, showing a marked improvement in the state where almost 1.19 lakh people have recovered from the Coronavirus infection.

Source: https://www.covid19india.org/

Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are the other states with more than 1 lakh total cases. Chandigarh, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Mizoram and Andaman & Nicobar Islands occupy bottom of the list with less than 1 thousand total cases.

While most states reflect the national trend in active cases to recovered case ratio, some states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Jharkhand are showing the opposite trend with more active cases compared to recovered. The southern state of Kerala also has almost equal numbers of active and recovered cases.

While Delhi leads in recovery rate with almost 90%, other states showing more than 70% recovery rate are Haryana (79%), Assam (76%), Telangana (74%), Tamil Nadu (74%), Gujarat (73%) and Rajasthan (71%). Arunachal Pradesh (46%), Andhra Pradesh (46%), Jharkhand (41%), Nagaland (39%), Karnataka (38%), Sikkim (33%) and Meghalaya (25%) are the states with recovery rates below 50%.

First Coronavirus case was detected in India on 30 January, and 2 more cases were detected after a few days. More cases started to be detected from March, and it reached 2500 by the end of that month. Number of new cases per day has been rising steadily in the last four months. With around one thousand cases per day in April, the number ranged from 30,000 to almost 50,000 per day in the month of July.

