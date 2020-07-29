Union govt issues guidelines for Unlock 3.0- Gymnasiums, Yoga classes allowed to open from August 5, schools to remain shut

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a fresh set of guidelines for Unlock 3.0 as a part of the phased reopening of the county which is under partial lockdown in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Under the new guidelines, night curfew has been removed from across the country while the gymnasiums, yoga classes have been allowed to reopen from August 5.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues #Unlock3 guidelines. Restrictions on the movement of individuals during night have been removed. Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5, 2020. pic.twitter.com/eTTJwWei0K — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5, 2020. In this regard, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, the government has also allowed Independence Day functions but with a caveat that social distancing and other health protocols, e.g., wearing of masks etc. are followed. Regarding the celebrations of Independence Day, instructions issued by MHA on 21.07.2020 shall be followed, the new guidelines say.

The MHA’s Unlock 3.0 order also states that there shall be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission or approval or e-permit will be required for this. Although restrictions will be there in containment zones, where only essential services are allowed.

School, colleges, Metro Rail, Cinema Halls, theatres to remain closed

The union government, after having deep consultation with states and union territories, has decided that schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31, 2020.

All Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places outside the containment zones will also remain closed and social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations continue to remain banned. The operation of Metro Rail is also not allowed in the 3rd phase of the reopening of the economy.

Restrictions in containment zones

The MHA guidelines on Unlock 3.0 says that lockdown will be strictly implemented in containment zones. Respective state and union territory govts will carefully mark the containment zones as per union health ministry guidelines. Within the containment zones, only essential services will be permitted, everything else will remain shut.

Outside the containment zones, most activities are allowed, apart from those ordered to be closed by the MHA. But the individual states and union territories may decide to restrict additional activities.