Saturday, July 4, 2020
Updated:

Unfortunate that aspersions are being cast on how our brave Armed Forces are treated: Army calls fake news by Congress ‘malicious and unsubstantiated’

The lie was even furthered by the official handle of Madhya Pradesh Congress that called the Prime Minister's visit to meet the officers injured during the Galwan Valley skirmish a photo-op.

PM Modi in Leh
A day after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was caught passing of party workers and leaders as ordinary Ladakhis to paint PM Narendra Modi as liar, Congress party and its ecosystem launched a massive propaganda today claiming that the PM’s meeting with injured soldiers at Leh Military Hospital was staged.

Posting images from PM’s visit, Congress leader Abhishek Dutt yesterday claimed that it does not look like a hospital, because there is no drip, no medicines near the beds, and there are photographers instead of doctors.

OpIndia had published a fact-check earlier that summarily debunked the malicious claims being made by Congress, their trolls and sympathetic journalists.

Now, the Indian Army had issued a clarification regarding the entire fiasco calling the fake news being spread by Congress and its ecosystem has ‘malicious and unsubstantiated’.

Following is the press release by the Indian Army:

There have been malicious and unsubstantiated accusations in some quarters regarding the status of the facility visited by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi during his visit to the General Hospital at Leh on July 03, 2020. It is unfortunate that aspersions are being cast on how our brave Armed Forces are treated. The Armed Forces give the best possible treatment to their personnel. It is clarified that the said facility is part of the Crisis Expansion capacity of 100 beds and is very much part of the General Hospital complex. The COVID-19 protocol had necessitated some wards of the General Hospital to be converted into isolation facilities. Hence, this hall which otherwise was normally used as a Training Audio Video Hall was converted into a ward ever since the hospital was also designated as COVID treatment hospital. The injured braves have been kept there since their arrival from Galwan to ensure quarantine from COVID areas. The Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane and the Army Commander have also visited the injured braves in the same location.

The clarification issued by the Indian Army clearly states that the facility which PM Modi visited is part of the Crisis Expansion capacity of 100 beds and is very much a part of the General Hospital complex.

This facility was set up due to some parts of the General Hospital being turned into Coronavirus quarantine facilities and hence, this space which is normally used as a training audio-video hall was converted to a ward since the hospital was designated as a COVID treatment hospital.

Further, the statement says, “The injured braves have been kept there since their arrival from Galwan to ensure quarantine from COVID areas. The Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane and the Army Commander have also visited the injured braves in the same location”.

At a time when Prime Minister Modi visited the Nimu area in Leh to boost the morale of our soldiers, Congress has been indulging in petty politics. It is no surprise that the party has blurred the line between hatred for the Prime Minister and their hatred for India and this incident seems to be just another example of the same.

