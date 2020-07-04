Saturday, July 4, 2020
Home News Reports Congress leaders and anti-BJP trolls spread fake news that Modi’s visit to Leh military...
Editor's picksFact-CheckFeaturedPolitical Fact-CheckPolitics
Updated:

Congress leaders and anti-BJP trolls spread fake news that Modi’s visit to Leh military hospital was staged: Here are the facts

On 23 June, 10 days before PM Modi’s visit, chief of army staff Gen MM Naravane had visited the hospital to meet the soldiers, and in the photographs, it can be seen that it is the same hospital visited by PM Modi.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
382

A day after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was caught passing of party workers and leaders as ordinary Ladakhis to paint PM Narendra Modi as liar, and Congress party and its ecosystem launched a massive propaganda today claim that the PM’s meeting with injured soldiers at Leh Military Hospital was staged.

Posting images from PM’s visit, Congress leader Abhishek Dutt yesterday claimed that it does not look like a hospital, because there is no drip, no medicines near the beds, and there are photographers instead of doctors.

Soon this claim was lapped up by hundreds of pro-Congress social media users to claim that the hospital visited by PM was actually staged, some even went on to claim that the patients seen in the photographs are actors, not real soldiers.

Others claimed that a conference hall was converted to hospital to take photographs of PM Modi. This included well known Twitter handles like @RealHistoryPic, a known anti-BJP handle, and so-called health journalist Vidya Krishnan, who has been on the forefront in spreading fake news during the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Several people also posted an old Photograph of Cricketer Lt Colonel MS Dhoni attending an event in a hall with interiors similar to the hospital visited by PM, and claimed that a hall was hurriedly converted to hospital for photo-op. Twitter users also pointed out that there is a ceiling mounted projector and a whites screen in the room, which means it is a conference and hence it must be a fake hospital.

The truth

Yesterday was not the first time when photographs of soldiers recovering in Leh Military Hospital were made public. On 23 June, 10 days before PM Modi’s visit, chief of army staff Gen MM Naravane had visited the hospital to meet the soldiers, and photographs of the same were shared on social media by army’s social media. Photographs and video of the visit were published by media also. In the photographs, it can be seen that it is the same room visited by PM Modi. Therefore, it can be concluded that was not staged, but soldiers injured in Galwan valley clash are indeed being treated there.

COAS Gen MM Naravane meeting injured soldiers at Leh Military Hospital on June 23

Now coming to the claim that the hospital visited by PM does not look like a hospital, that is because it is indeed a conference hall which has been converted into a hospital ward. It must be remembered that the entire world in the midst of Coronavirus pandemic, and all sorts of public facilities are being turned into makeshift hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients. Hotels, hostels, ashrams, schools, and even railway coaches have been converted to coronavirus treatment facilities. Therefore, it is no surprise that a conference hall has been used to house injured soldiers, but that does not mean it is staged and fake.

Moreover, as confirmed by people who have visited Leh Military Hospital, the conference hall is actually located inside the hospital, which has been converted into a recuperation ward for mental wellbeing of the soldiers who bravely fought with Chinese intruders last month.

Now coming to lack of medical equipment like drips in the ward, not everyone admitted in a hospital need all these facilities. Moreover, soldiers are being treated for two weeks now, so it is possible that their injuries have mostly healed and that’s why they don’t have bandages etc. Former military reservist Navdeep Singh also explains lack of visible medical facilities in the ward. He says that perhaps the injuries of the soldiers in the ward were minor, but they have been kept in a relaxed and peaceful environment to recuperate from the harrowing experience of that night.

For soldiers in combat duty, physical injury is not the only concern, their mental health is also equally important. Soldiers often go through Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after getting involved in combat situations, and they need to recover from the psychological impact of the same. The soldiers seen in the photographs may be going through that period, and they may be just getting some rest while they go through the debriefing process before they join their duties.

While a large number of Congress trolls are claiming that this is a fake hospital, for some it was too much fake claim even by Congress standard. One such well known anti-BJP Twitter user requested his friends to stop claiming it was staged, conceding that this was not staged for Modi as COAS too had visited the same place 10 days ago.

It can be concluded that a fake hospital with fake soldiers was set up for photo-op with PM Modi is completely baseless allegation. They were real Indian army soldiers recovering in Leh Army Hospital’s conference hall, which was also visited by the COAS 10 days ago. The conference hall of the hospital has been converted to award for soldiers with minor injuries, but that does not mean it is staged.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscongress trolls, modi fake news, fake hospital, munnabhai hospital, Modi fake hospital, modi fake army

Trending now

News Reports

Congress leaders and anti-BJP trolls spread fake news that Modi’s visit to Leh military hospital was staged: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
The Conference Hall of the Leh Army Hospital has been convereted into a ward for soldiers with minor injuries, that does not mean it is fake
Read more
Media Fact-Check

The Guardian claims 2-year-old fought 1962 Indo-China, quotes Congress worker to make wildly incorrect claims about Pangong Tso and Galwan

OpIndia Staff -
In a news report titled, "Our pastures have been taken: Indians rue China's Himalayan land grab", Guardian further fake news on the India-China stand-off
Read more

Akhilesh Yadav mocks UP police after 8 officers were killed in the line of duty trying to capture gangster Vikas Dubey, whose wife is...

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Akhilesh Yadav, SP supremo, has shared a cartoon strip by BBC that denigrates the UP police that lost 8 of its own in the raid to capture gangster Vikas Dubey

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Khalid Saifi, aide of Umar Khalid and Tahir Hussain had met Zakir Naik in Malaysia to raise funds for riots: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has reportedly unearthed a connection between hate preacher Zakir Naik and Khalid Saifi, a facilitator in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots

As China says allegations of its ‘expansionism’ are baseless, here is a list of countries with whom China has territorial disputes

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
China has taken umbrage with the remarks from Narendra Modi and have spoken out against it even though the Prime Minister did not name them explicitly.

Amidst chants of Allah hu Akbar and ‘Jai Bheem Jai Meem’, Vinod Kashyap was murdered: The Dalit killing fields of North East Delhi

Opinions Guest Author -
It was the 24th of February 2020 and the atmosphere was tense with anti-CAA protests turning into anti-Hindu Delhi riots

Recently Popular

Editor's picks

Swara Bhasker starrer web series gets record low ratings, leftist elites claim it is because she opposes BJP, not because it is bad

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhaskar starrer 'Rasbhari' streaming on Amazon Prime has got record low ratings on IMDb.
Read more
News Reports

Complaint registered against Hindustan Times reporter Srishti Jaswal for her Hinduphobic tweet against Lord Krishna

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint filed against journalist Srishti Jaswal for saing that Lord Krishna was womanizer, fuckboi, and commitment phobic maniac
Read more
Media

Suspended Hindustan Times reporter issues apology after Hinduphobic tweet goes viral, says her comment is being taken out of context

OpIndia Staff -
Suspended Hindustan Times reporter Shristi Jaiswal has issued an apology after her Hinduphobic tweet went viral on social media.
Read more
Media

Kolkata’s Telegraph reports satirical tweet as real to show Modi govt banning TikTok in poor light

OpIndia Staff -
In a bid to prove that Central government ban on Chinese apps like TikTok was a bad decision, Kolkata based leftist portal 'The Telegraph' today reported a satirical tweet as real.
Read more
Crime

No, BJP leader Vikas Dubey is not the gangster who killed 8 policemen in Kanpur, read how Congress trolls spread fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Several trolls took to social media to share an image of a BJP leader along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to claim that the person was the notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, to allege that he belonged to BJP.
Read more
News Reports

Hindustan Times distances itself from journalist Srishti Jaswal’s Hinduphobic tweets, suspends her from duties and orders probe

OpIndia Staff -
Hindustan Times said that Srishti Jaswal was suspended after her Hinduphobic tweet and a code of conduct committee has been set up
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Police demolish gangster Vikas Dubey’s house in Bithur, 100 teams tasked to find him

OpIndia Staff -
8 policemen lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur during a police raid to nab a hardened criminal and murderer Vikas Dubey house on July 2 late night
Read more
News Reports

Congress leaders and anti-BJP trolls spread fake news that Modi’s visit to Leh military hospital was staged: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
The Conference Hall of the Leh Army Hospital has been convereted into a ward for soldiers with minor injuries, that does not mean it is fake
Read more
Politics

As India and China face-off, interview of Sitaram Yechury defending China and saying he visited the Communist state often goes viral: Here is what...

OpIndia Staff -
Sitaram Yechury, who is also the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), when asked about his views on China, said that China, despite being a Communist nation, has successfully adapted to the new world order.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

The Guardian claims 2-year-old fought 1962 Indo-China, quotes Congress worker to make wildly incorrect claims about Pangong Tso and Galwan

OpIndia Staff -
In a news report titled, "Our pastures have been taken: Indians rue China's Himalayan land grab", Guardian further fake news on the India-China stand-off
Read more
News Reports

YSRCP seeks disqualification of its own Lok Sabha MP Raghurama Krishna Raju who exposed mass conversions to Christianity in Andhra Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Last month, in a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, the YSRCP politician had alleged threats to his life from his party members.
Read more
News Reports

Construction of Hindu temple stopped by Pakistan, Imran Khan govt to seek advice of Council of Islamic Ideology

OpIndia Staff -
In yet another setback for minority Hindus in Pakistan, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday stopped construction of the boundary wall of the Hindu temple being built in Islamabad
Read more
Politics

Akhilesh Yadav mocks UP police after 8 officers were killed in the line of duty trying to capture gangster Vikas Dubey, whose wife is...

OpIndia Staff -
Akhilesh Yadav, SP supremo, has shared a cartoon strip by BBC that denigrates the UP police that lost 8 of its own in the raid to capture gangster Vikas Dubey
Read more
News Reports

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Khalid Saifi, aide of Umar Khalid and Tahir Hussain had met Zakir Naik in Malaysia to raise funds for riots: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has reportedly unearthed a connection between hate preacher Zakir Naik and Khalid Saifi, a facilitator in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots
Read more
News Reports

Kill him in encounter even if he is caught, he has done wrong, killed BJP leader Santosh Shukla too: Mother of gangster Vikas Dubey

OpIndia Staff -
Sarla Devi, the mother of the dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey, has asked his son to surrender himself before the police.
Read more
News Reports

As China says allegations of its ‘expansionism’ are baseless, here is a list of countries with whom China has territorial disputes

OpIndia Staff -
China has taken umbrage with the remarks from Narendra Modi and have spoken out against it even though the Prime Minister did not name them explicitly.
Read more

Connect with us

234,550FansLike
397,227FollowersFollow
268,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com