Video of 'comedian' Kenneth Sebastian mocking Sanskrit goes viral

Stand-up comedian Kenneth Sebastian has been in the news After his misogynistic comments on Instagram went viral, another video of him mocking ancient Indian language Sanksrit has now surfaced on social media.

In the original video titled, ‘Journey to the centre of my brain’, which has now been made private, Kenneth remarked, “Sanskrit is an amazing language. All the people speaking it are dead. Thank God for that.” The comedian did not stop at wishing death to Sanskrit speakers. He further imitated a dying father, in need of oxygen supply, to a native Sanskrit speaker.

Kenneth mocked Sanksrit by citing the example of a hostage situation where the ancient language could only be used for negotiation with terrorists. He lamented the fact that the Indian language was a mandatory part of the educational curriculum in the 5th and 6th std.

” Sanskrit is the useless subject in the history of making unless I was a cop and there was a terrorist situation and they were holding 10 people hostage. The terrorists would only negotiate in Sanskrit. What do we do..? Kenny, do you speak Hindi? 5th and 6th compulsory! Could you talk to the terrorist? Of course, I can. ‘Kimgachami’, ‘Kimkaroti’, ‘matra’ and they let the kid go… Now, they can go and learn Sanskrit,” Kenneth Sebastian was heard as saying. He further claimed that he was hit by his teacher for pronouncing the name wrong.

Insulting our religion, our culture is comedy for this so called stand up joker @knowkenny pic.twitter.com/EH6r8WUkkv — swadeshi mojito (@desimojito) July 9, 2020

Kenneth Sebastian hurls abuses on Instagram, NCW takes cognisance

In some of the comments on a post, Sebastian was seen hurling vile, obscene abuses targeted at female body parts. In his defence, Sebastian took to Twitter to claim that the screenshots making rounds on social media are ‘fake. However, social media users then shared screen-video recordings of their phones to show that the screenshots taken were not manipulated as claimed. The National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognisance of his remarks on Friday. In a Twitter post, NCW acknowledged that netizens had raised concerns over the abusive posts and had tagged the government body in the ‘snippets of misogynistic comments.’ NCW further stated that chairperson Rekha Sharma had written to the Director-General of Police in Maharastra and has asked him to conduct an investigation into the issue.