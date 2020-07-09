Thursday, July 9, 2020
NCW takes cognisance of the vile, obscene abuses hurled by comedian Kenny Sebastian, asks for probe

The NCW, in its post, also stated that chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to DGP Maharashtra to look into the issue.

OpIndia Staff

NCW writes to Maha DGP over abusive comments of Kenneth Sebastian
Kenneth Sebastian (left), Viral screenshots of his abusive comments (right)
After ‘comedian’ Kenneth Sebastian went on an obscene and abusive rant on Instagram, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognisance of his remarks on Friday. In a Twitter post, NCW acknowledged that netizens had raised concerns over the abusive posts and had tagged the government body in the ‘snippets of misogynistic comments’. NCW also stated that they have observed claims made by the comedian saying that the screenshots were fake.

NCW further stated that chairperson Rekha Sharma had written to the Director-General of Police in Maharastra and has asked him to conduct an investigation into the issue.

Kenneth Sebastian turns ‘abusive’ in comments, cries foul later

In some of the comments on a post, Sebastian can be seen hurling abuses like ‘teri maa r*ndi’, ‘teri maa ko ch*dunga pehela’, ‘put it in your mom an*s’ and other such obscenities. In his defence, Sebastian took to Twitter to claim that the screenshots making rounds on social media are ‘fake’. He claimed that the abuses posted from his account were ‘manipulated’ as he reported an account of someone who he claimed was ‘abusing his religion’. However, social media users then shared screen-video recordings of their phones to show that the screenshots taken were not manipulated as claimed. Many users had also questioned Netflix and Amazon Prime, the online streaming services, which have hosted shows by him asking whether they endorse his abusive behaviour.

