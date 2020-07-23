Thursday, July 23, 2020
Meerut love jihad case: Disturbing video emerges showing how Shamshad had buried the corpses of the mother-daughter duo in his own house

The decomposed corpses of Priya and her young daughter were found buried under the floor of a bedroom in Shamshad's house. The Meerut police have now demolished the house.

OpIndia Staff

Disturbing video reveals how Shamshad had buried the corpses of Priya and her daughter under his own house
Decomposed corpses of Priya and her young daughter were found buried under a bedroom in Shamshad's own house, image via Zee News
A disturbing video has emerged which shows how Shamshad, the Muslim youth from Meerut, who posed as Amit Gurjar to befriend a Hindu girl Priya, buried the corpse of the mother-daughter duo in his own house, after brutally killing them.

Live Hindustan correspondent, Sachin Gupta took to Twitter to share the video. The Meerut police dug up Shamshad’s house to recovers decomposed bodies of Priya and her child tied and dumped in a plastic bag. Shamshad had allegedly killed the duo after his identity was revealed and hid the corpse in his own house.

Buried under the floor in the bedroom

The mystery over the missing mother-child duo came to an end when their decomposed corpses were found buried under the floor in Shamshad’s house.

The video shared by Sachin Gupta showed the police entering Shamshad’s house. Where, after a series of doors and rooms, there was a well-furnished bedroom with a sofa set on the side. The floor was carpeted. The police team is seen breaking the cemented floor and at a depth of a few feet, a large cloth bundle is found containing the decomposed corpses of the mother-daughter duo.

Meerut police have demolished Shamshad’s house after recovering the dead bodies of the mother and daughter.

We reported yesterday how the Meerut police had taken Shamshad into custody and recovered the bodies of both the mother and the daughter from his house.

How Shamshad trapped Priya in Meerut by posing as a Hindu

Shamshad had, posing as Amit Gurjar, allegedly befriended Priya over Facebook in 2013. Both fell in love. The man lured her into marriage and the girl, Priya, who was divorced with a child, left with her two-year-old daughter to live with Amit Gurjar aka Shamshad in Meerut in 2013.

The girl had in the past, also accused Shamshad of raping her. She had lodged a rape complaint against him, which was later disposed of, as she withdrew her complaint on Shamshad’s persuasion.

It was reported that Priya and her daughter had been missing since March 28, 2020. Priya’s friend Chanchal Choudhary, who had lodged a missing complaint, confirmed that she had last spoken to Priya on March 28, after which her phone had been switched off.

Chanchal had revealed that Shamshad, in all these years, had not taken Priya to his family home. They were living in a separate house. Priya had allegedly become aware of Shamshad’s real identity in 2018 and after that their relationship had deteriorated.

The police had, on June 2, forced Chanchal to take back her complaint. However, when Bajrang Dal activist Manish Lohia got to know about the incident, he apprised the Meerut SSP about the same, following which SSP Ajay Sahani started the investigation into the case and arrested Shamshad from his house in Meerut.

